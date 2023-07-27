There can be times when you're too busy to stop at the grocery store or prefer ordering online to save time. Instacart has made shopping for anything you need from the comfort of your home simple. With a few taps, your entire order can be delivered at your convenience. Using one of the most affordable Android tablets also offers a better big-screen Instacart experience. Still, you may order something by accident or change your mind. In this guide, we show you how to quickly cancel an Instacart order so that you get a full refund.

How to cancel your entire Instacart order

There will likely be a time when you must cancel an Instacart order, mainly if it only contains a few items. You may have purchased something on a whim or later found out you no longer need it. Either way, you can easily cancel your order to avoid getting a delivery you don't want and get a full refund in the process.

To cancel all the items in your Instacart order, do the following:

Open the Instacart app on your device. Tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Select Your orders. Tap the order you want to cancel. Tap the More button in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Choose the Cancel order option. Tap the Cancel order button to confirm your choice. 2 Images Close

You can cancel or edit your Instacart order until your shopper begins shopping for your items. You can't do anything with your order after that, so don't wait too long. If this happens, contact customer service to request a refund after delivery within seven days.

How to remove a single item from your Instacart order

If you have a large order and want to take out one item you no longer need, remove it instead of canceling your order. This saves you from placing the order again, which can be annoying if you have a cart full of items.

To remove one or more items from your Instacart order, check out the following:

Open the Instacart app on your device. Tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Select Your orders. Select the View or edit your items section. Close Tap the item you want to remove from your order. Tap the trash bin icon in the upper-right corner. Alternatively, tap the minus button for the item quantity and select 0. Tap the Remove button on the right. 2 Images Close

You can't cancel an item if it brings your total below the minimum purchase amount. In that case, cancel the order and start a new one to be safe.

You may need to contact Instacart's customer service if you need help canceling your order or have other issues with your account. You can launch the customer service chat assistant from the app, keeping things simple. This allows you to ask for assistance regarding your Instacart account without jumping through hoops.

To contact Instacart customer service from the app, do the following:

Open the Instacart app on your device. Tap the menu icon in the upper-left corner. Go to the Support section. Tap the Help Center option. Close Scroll down to the Need to get in touch section. Tap the Get help button. Now, you can chat with Instacart's virtual assistant. Select one of the options in the menu or type your question to get specific help with your Instacart issue. 2 Images Close

Instacart makes grocery deliverers easy

Shopping online with Instacart is fast, convenient, and helps you manage your groceries from home if you have a busy life. You can place an order any time of the day or night and schedule a delivery multiple days in advance. Because of that flexibility with your account, you may sometimes purchase something accidentally. When this happens, you can cancel an order if you need to do so, giving you a full refund. Now, you can shop online with Instacart without worrying about getting an entire grocery order or items you no longer need.

