Since its introduction in 2013, Adobe has steadily increased Creative Cloud subscription prices. While Adobe's asking price is justifiable for professionals and design studios, consumers and designers in their early careers may not find much value in Adobe's offerings. If you signed up for a trial or monthly plan to check Creative Cloud apps and don't wish to continue, cancel your active subscription from Adobe's official website.

Canceling an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription doesn't require rocket science. However, it comes with some consequences to keep in mind. While the company's apps are available on mobile, desktop, and top tablets, Adobe requires you to use the web version (adobe.com) to manage your account.

Considerations before canceling an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription

Before you cancel a Creative Cloud subscription, find alternatives to continue your workflow. There's no shortage of feature-rich graphics design and video editing apps. Adobe freezes your app access after you reach the due date on your billing cycle.

When you cancel an active Adobe plan, the company downgrades you to the free membership. Your Adobe account stays active, and you can start your billing cycle anytime and start using Creative Cloud apps.

Adobe also offers a Creative Cloud Photography plan with 1TB of cloud storage, a standard Photography plan with 20GB of storage, and a standalone Lightroom plan with 1TB of cloud space. If you only want to use apps like Lightroom and Photoshop, you can ditch the expensive Creative Cloud All Apps plan and move down to an affordable option.

Cancel your Adobe Creative Cloud subscription

Once you make up your mind about the Creative Cloud subscription, use the steps below to cancel it.

Visit your Adobe account page on the web and sign in with your Adobe login details. Expand Plans and payment and select Plans. Adobe shows your current Creative Cloud plan, the apps included in your plan, and billing details. Click Manage plan. Select Cancel your plan. Adobe asks you to authenticate your account again. Complete the authentication. Check the apps, services, and fonts you will lose access to after the due date. You may also see a cancellation charge from Adobe (more on that later). Select Continue to cancel. Select one of the reasons to cancel the plan or specify the same at the bottom. Click Continue. Adobe may show you several offers and discounts to keep you invested in the platform. You can keep your plan or select No thanks to continue the cancellation process. Glance over the cancellation details and select Confirm cancellation.

That's it. You'll receive an email from Adobe about your canceled plan. You can access Adobe apps until the end of the billing cycle. After that, the company asks you to subscribe to a relevant plan to use its apps and services.

What happens when you cancel a Creative Cloud subscription

When you cancel a Creative Cloud plan, the company restricts your access to desktop apps like Adobe Acrobat, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop, and Illustrator. And you get a watered-down experience on Adobe's mobile and tablet apps. You can use basic features, but some premium add-ons get locked behind a paywall.

Adobe also downgrades your cloud storage to 2GB. If you exceed the 2GB space, you have 30 days to scale it back to the limits. After 30 days, you risk losing some of your files on the Creative Cloud servers. We recommend exporting your Creative Cloud media before starting the cancellation process.

As for your Lightroom images, Adobe stores them on the server for one year after the membership ends. You can always launch Lightroom to download your original images. Adobe also restricts your access to Develop & Map modules and Lightroom for mobile.

Why is Adobe charging a cancellation fee?

You may see Adobe charging a cancellation fee when you terminate the Creative Cloud plan from the Adobe website. Here's why.

When you cancel your subscription within 14 days of your initial purchase or Adobe trial, you get a full refund from Adobe. After 14 days, the company applies a cancellation fee. Most Adobe users sign up for a yearly subscription due to significant discounts and opt for monthly payments via a debit or credit card. When you cancel before the year ends, Adobe adds cancellation charges to your card.

The cancellation fee is calculated as 50% of the remaining balance of the contract. For example, if you cancel your Creative Cloud all apps plan ($54.99 per month) in the ninth month, you are looking at paying a cancellation fee of $82.49. Here, your remaining contract balance is ($54.99*3) $164.97. Adobe charges 50% ($82.49) as the fee. You can check more details from the company's dedicated page.

We recommend canceling your Creative Cloud plan in the last month to avoid charges. You can also contact customer support to waive the cancellation fees from your account.

Suspend expensive Creative Cloud plans

There is a myth that you need a Creative Cloud plan to become a successful photographer, video editor, or designer. With dozens of alternatives like Affinity, you no longer need to pay for expensive Creative Cloud plans to complete your projects.

You should also get rid of your Adobe subscription if you plan to move from Windows or Mac to ChromeOS. The company's apps aren't available on Google's desktop platform. However, that shouldn't discourage you from editing your holiday pictures. Check our best Photoshop alternatives for Chromebooks and pick the perfect app to dazzle up your boring photos.