When I see the term "smart home," I think about the Disney movie, Smart House. It came out in the late '90s and was about a family that won a contest for a super-high-tech smart house. It was a bit over the top. It could produce holograms and milkshakes and do the typical "smart home" stuff: voice commands, automated floor cleaning, security system, and more. I don't think the movie said how much the house cost to build, but it had to be millions of dollars, putting the idea of a smart home and its features out of reach for the average person.

That's not the case anymore. You can purchase a smart home device for less than a month's worth of Netflix, and build an entire smart home system for a few hundred bucks. Using some of our best value buyer's guide picks, you can create a complete system (with smart speakers, doorbells, security cameras, and smart lighting) for under $200.

5 Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker

Give voice commands to your smart home devices, hands-free

Echo Pop $30 $40 Save $10 The Echo Pop is a reliable smart speaker that easily integrates with Alexa devices, delivers good audio, works as an Eero extender and offers a range of features that can come in handy when working with other smart devices. $30 at Amazon

Some folks might argue that you don't need a smart speaker in your smart home setup, and they're correct since you can tap, swipe, and command your system via your phone or tablet. But of the things that make a smart home smart, hands-free voice control is towards the top of that list. Saying, "Alexa, turn off the kitchen lights," is more efficient than picking up your device and fumbling through screens or widgets.

There are tons of smart speakers and smart displays with built-in speakers, but to clear the $200 price limit, we're going with the Echo Pop Smart Speaker. It won't blow you away with its sound quality, but it's fine for solo-listening to podcasts or defiant jazz, and it comes with the same Alexa that you get in other smart speakers. As a bonus, you can pair multiple Echo speakers for stereo sound or broadcast mode, and each Pop can act as a network extender for your Eero Wi-Fi network.

4 Blink Video Doorbell

Answer your front door from virtually anywhere

Blink Video Doorbell $33 $60 Save $27 Amazon's Blink video doorbell includes most of the essential features without any of the expensive extras. While this doorbell is wireless, you can also wire the Blink doorbell to sound with your in-home chime. $33 at Amazon

The smart doorbell is essential to any smart home system. It alerts you when a package has arrived and discourages would-be porch pirates or intruders. It's also a communication device if a spouse or child is locked out of the house without a phone. Above all else, a video doorbell allows you to answer the door remotely. That means you can see who is at the door and speak to them from your phone, tablet, smart display, or compatible TV set.

Amazon's Blink doorbell does all this and more at one of the lowest price points in the segment. It checks all the boxes: 1080p HD video, two-way audio, motion alerts, and [infrared] night vision, and there is a wireless option with great battery life for those that don't want to hook into the previous doorbell system. It's not perfect, and you'll make concessions for the price point (no local storage and sync module required for certain features). Still, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better bang-for-your-buck in this space.

3 Blink Mini Pan and Tilt Camera

Check in on pets or kids while at work or traveling

Blink Mini Pan and Tilt Camera The Blink Mini Camera keeps you covered from corner to corner thanks to its motorized base with pan and tilt functionality. It can literally see from almost any angle, it has night vision and two-way audio, and it plays well with other Alexa devices. $40 at Amazon

A smart security camera pairs well with the smart video doorbell, as the combo can blanket your home with live camera coverage. Your doorbell can watch the front of your home, and the Blink Mini Pan/Tilt Camera can cover the rest. We list the Blink in our buyer's guide for the best smart security cameras, noting that it has a fantastic field of view, smooth and quiet rotation, and excellent motion tracking. Whether you want to keep an eye on your children, pets, or home, the Pan/Tilt can get it done at a fraction of the price.

If you're thinking that it looks like the Blink Mini camera was mounted to a motorized base, you're correct. That motorized base gives it incredible range. It's good for 350-degree panning and 135-degree tilting, meaning it can see from nearly every angle. It also has night vision and two-way audio, and works great with your Alexa devices for things like Live View video streaming. As with all smart video devices, some features are hidden behind a monthly subscription plan. However, unlike other video products, you can unlock most for $3 a month.