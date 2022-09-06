When you have Google Home, several of the best Google Assistant speakers, and Nest Hub smart displays lying around in different rooms, you can use Google Assistant's broadcasting feature to make announcements. The broadcast feature is similar to a modern intercom. You can use it to tell your kids that dinner is ready, inform them when you go to the supermarket, or ask them to come down when guests arrive. The possibilities are endless.

Broadcasting via Google Assistant is more convenient than leaving a message in a family group on WhatsApp or Telegram. Here's how you can set up and use broadcast on Google Nest.

What do you need?

There are two ways to broadcast on Google Nest. You can either broadcast from one speaker or display to other speakers or displays or use your smartphone or tablet to broadcast on a Google speaker or display. Before you start, follow the below conditions to broadcast your message without any issues.

A phone with Google Assistant and at least one Google Nest.

Speakers and displays must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network.

Do Not Disturb and Downtime must be turned off.

The same Google account must be used on your phone and smart speaker.

Broadcast a message on Google Nest

You can create a custom message to send a broadcast.

Use the "Hey Google" command to wake up Google Assistant on your phone or smart speaker. Say, "Broadcast [message]."

You can also trigger Google Assistant via a swipe gesture on the phone. Swipe up from your Android phone's lower-left or lower-right corner, wake Google Assistant, and send a broadcast message.

2 Images

Close

Saying "broadcast" before every message may not sound natural to many. Instead of a "broadcast" word, you can use commands like "shout," "tell everyone," or "announce."

Close

Here are some examples.

"Hey Google, tell everyone breakfast is ready."

"Hey Google, announce it's lunchtime."

"Hey Google, broadcast I'm home."

"Hey Google, tell everyone the movie is about to start."

"Hey Google, tell everyone it's time to go to bed."

These commands play on all Google Nest devices. Anyone (including users rolled in Voice match and guests) can start a broadcast on Google Nest devices. It's not limited to the admin of the main Google account.

Only one person can broadcast at a time.

Broadcast a message to a specific room or device

You can limit the broadcast message to a specific room or device and not disturb your kid studying in another room or an elder taking an afternoon nap. Try the following command:

"Hey Google, broadcast to [room name] [message]."

"Hey Google, broadcast to kitchen display, Is lunch ready?"

Broadcasting to a specific room or device is currently available in English only.

Reply to broadcast

You may want to inform your mom to delay lunch as you have an important Google Meet going on. You can use Google Assistant to reply to a broadcast after it plays.

Hey Google, reply [message].

Hey Google, reply, I will be late by 20 minutes.

Google Assistant sends the reply to the original broadcast device. Other Google Nest speakers don't get your reply. If you use Google Assistant on Android or iPhone to send the original message, you get a reply as a notification. If you use Google Nest to announce a message, the device plays your family member's reply out loud.

Google Assistant isn't limited to broadcasting messages; check our detailed guide on Google Assistant to make your life a little easier.

When you reply to a broadcast message, be careful with your words. Your guests may hear your reply on a Google Nest in the drawing room.

Keep your family members in the loop

Your Google Nest Hub isn't limited to broadcast and streaming music. Check out some of our favorite Google Nest Hub tips and tricks to get more out of your smart display.