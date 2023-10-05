You're up for many unproductive hours when you work with a weak Wi-Fi signal at home or in the office. A sketchy Wi-Fi connection spoils your group meeting on Google Meet, binge-watching on Netflix, Discord streaming session, or FaceTime call with loved ones. You can always replace your aging router with a capable Wi-Fi 6 router, but if the issues persist, use the tricks below to improve the Wi-Fi signal quality indoors and outdoors.

Check your internet connection speed

Let's go through some basics. You should check the actual internet speeds on your plan. You can plug an Ethernet cable into your PC and run an internet speed test on fast.com. If you have a laptop or MacBook, use a USB to Ethernet adapter to check the internet speeds on your Wi-Fi network.

Make sure your local ISP (internet service provider) delivers the internet speed mentioned on your preferred plan. Then, remove the Ethernet connection and run the speed test on a Wi-Fi network. It should match or come close to the wired speeds. Continue reading if you see a noticeable drop in Wi-Fi speeds.

If you plan to stream 4K content on your smart devices, opt for a higher package from your ISP. Netflix recommends a minimum 15Mbps speed to stream content in 4K quality.

Your router manufacturer frequently releases firmware updates to patch security vulnerabilities and improve overall device efficiency. We recommend updating your router firmware to the latest version to avoid security risks.

Most routers update their firmware version automatically. But there's no harm in checking and updating the same manually. Head to your router's administrator interface and install the latest firmware. The steps to take differ from one manufacturer to another.

Change your router placement

Your router placement plays an important role in distributing the Wi-Fi signal. Don't place your router in a cabinet or out on a balcony where it's out of sight. Keep the following pointers in mind while placing a router at your place.

Don't place your wireless router in a closed environment. It creates signal interference and overheating. Place it on a wall or table where it's surrounded by open air.

Place your router in the center of your home to transmit the signal in all directions. Don't keep it in a corner.

Make sure there aren't too many walls between your work-from-home setup and router.

Rotate your router antennas vertically to boost the wireless coverage.

Place your Wi-Fi router away from radioactive appliances like microwaves. It may impact the wireless signal reach.

You can also use tools like Ekahau's Heatmapper or Netgear's WiFi Analytics to visualize the network coverage and spot weak and strong areas.

Block unknowns from using your Wi-Fi network

When you use an easily guessable password for your Wi-Fi network, you may have Wi-Fi intruders riding on your network. If unwanted guests download large files or stream 4K content on your Wi-Fi, you may see a noticeable drop in internet speeds. You can use your ISP's mobile app or the web version to check the connected devices and block unnecessary ones.

The steps may differ on your ISP's mobile app.

Launch your local ISP's mobile app and go to Wi-Fi settings. Open Connected devices. It shows a list of devices connected to your Wi-Fi network. If you notice an unknown device, tap the three-dot menu beside it and tap Block. 2 Images Close

Also, go into Wi-Fi settings and use a complex password for your Wi-Fi network. Use a capable password manager to store such sensitive data easily.

Check Wi-Fi band

It's another crucial factor affecting the Wi-Fi signal range in your area. If you have a dual-band router, connect to a 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency, not the 2.4GHz one. The former offers faster speeds, better range, and handles obstructions like walls.

You can use a different name for the 5GHz Wi-Fi frequency to easily spot it on your device. The Wi-Fi coverage is even better on a Wi-Fi 6 router, but you need a compatible device to take advantage of it.

Change the router channel

Your router's Wi-Fi signal is divided into several channels. It uses a specific channel to establish communication with the devices. When your neighbors use the same channel, it may create interference and hamper the Wi-Fi signal.

Check your router's documentation to change the Wi-Fi channel. Every manufacturer handles it differently. You can pick from channels 1, 6, or 11 as they have the least interference when multiple devices are connected.

You can also launch the Command Prompt app on Windows and run the command below to glance over channels neighboring Wi-Fi networks use.

netsh wlan show all

​​​​​​​

Upgrade your Wi-Fi antennas

Add external antennas to your wireless router to boost its signal. Most manufacturers sell antennas separately, and adding more of them to your router may make a difference. When you pick an antenna, get one with omnidirectional that sends the Wi-Fi signal in all directions.

Replace your aging router

Source: Netgear

Did you buy the wireless router years ago? If you use an old router with 802.11n or 802.11g standards, the tricks above won't make much of a difference for you. They are capped at low speeds (54Mbps for 802.11g and 300Mbps for 802.11n), and you should at least get a new one with 802.11ac standards (1Gbps).

The latest Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E routers support even higher speeds and more coverage.

Get a Wi-Fi extender or Mesh Wi-Fi

Your house or workplace might be too big for a single wireless router to cover. Invest in a Wi-Fi extender to eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones effectively. These Wi-Fi extenders don't cost much and are easy to set up and use.

You may notice a drop in Wi-Fi speeds. But at least it's better than a lack of wireless coverage in a specific room or corner.

A Mesh Wi-Fi solution such as Wyze Mesh Router Pro is a better alternative to a Wi-Fi extender. The units work together to cover your place with a single Wi-Fi network. Again, the placement is the key here. It should easily connect to your router and the extended coverage to cover the dead zone.

Unleash the full potential of the Wi-Fi network

Your smartphone, laptop, tablet, or smart TV is obsolete without an active Wi-Fi network. Follow the tricks above and never deal with sluggish Wi-Fi reception. When you get back to blazing-fast Wi-Fi speeds, explore the top streaming services to watch your favorite TV and movies.