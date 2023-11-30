Gone are the days when professional discussions were restricted to in-person meetings and emails. Now, with video conferencing platforms like Webex, we can seamlessly converse with our colleagues through our smartphones or high-end Chromebooks from the comfort of our homes.

Our surroundings' unideal and distracting appearance can puncture our flawless professionalism. That's why we cover the simple process of blurring or changing your background in Webex to give you the perfect backdrop for your virtual meetings.

How to blur or change a Webex background on the desktop

You can blur or change your background before or during a meeting, and the process is simple. However, your laptop needs to meet a few requirements, which we go into after reviewing the steps.

Changing your Webex background is the same on the Windows and Mac applications.

To change your background before joining a meeting

Launch the Webex desktop application and click a meeting. You're taken to the meeting preview page. Click the Change background button in the upper-right corner of the preview screen. A pop-up box appears. Click the Blur option to make your background unclear and out of focus. Alternatively, click any of the provided images or click the + icon to use an image, GIF, or video file on your computer as a virtual backdrop. Click Join meeting.

If you upload media, Webex recommends an image or video that's 480 by 360 pixels or larger. Images must be in the .gif, .png, or .jpg formats, while videos should be .mp4 or .mov.

To change your background during a meeting

Click the drop-up arrow beside Stop video during your meeting. A box pops up. Select Change virtual background. You're taken to the video settings page. Click Blur, choose an image from the options, or upload a media file from your computer. Click Save. Your selection is applied to the current call and subsequent ones.

You can change your background for future meetings without being on a call. To do this, click your profile picture, navigate to Settings > Background, select your desired option, and click Save.

System requirements for Windows PCs

The background change option only appears and is functional if your Windows PC meets the following requirements:

Windows 10 64-bit (x86-64 and AMD64) operating system

RAM of 4GB and above

Intel HD Graphics Driver version 26.20 or newer

Processor: Six or more cores of Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 4000 series or greater Dual-core Intel Core i9 or greater Intel Xeon dual-core processor or greater AMD Ryzen 5,7,9 four-core processor or greater Four cores at 3GHz or greater or more than four cores for other AMD processors Eight or more cores for non-Intel and non-AMD processors



To use the change background feature in the Windows 10 version of Webex, your software version must be 40.7.4.15 or above. Otherwise, update the application.

When accessing Webex in a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), ensure the platform you use supports virtual backgrounds.

System requirements for MacBooks

To use the blur background option in Webex, your MacBook must run macOS High Sierra (version 10.13) or a newer operating system.

For the processor, you need any of the following:

Apple M1 or greater

Intel Core i9 dual-core processor or greater

Intel Core i7 5000 series dual-core processor or greater

Intel Core i7 3000 series quad-core processor or greater

Intel Core i5 6000 series dual-core processor or greater

Intel Core i5 3000 series quad-core processor or greater

Intel Core i3 8000 series dual-core processor or greater

Intel Xeon dual-core processor or greater

Intel Core m3 7000 series dual-core processor or greater

Six or more cores for other Intel processors

MacBooks with the Intel Core i5 5000 series processors (such as in the 2017 MacBook Air) don't support virtual backgrounds.

How to blur or change the Webex background on your smartphone

Changing your backdrop in a Webex meeting is straightforward on Android and iOS. Your phone needs to meet some requirements to access the feature, which we mention after the steps.

Blurring or changing your Webex background on Android

Like the desktop version, the Android Webex app lets you change your background before and after joining a meeting. Here's how:

During a meeting, tap the More options (three-dot) icon. A box pops up. Tap Advanced. Select Change virtual background. Before your meeting starts, tap Virtual background from the meeting preview window. Tap Blur to obscure your surroundings. Alternatively, select any provided image or tap the + icon to use a virtual backdrop. Tap Apply. Your selection is saved for your next meeting.

The steps are similar on iOS. The only difference is that after tapping the More options (three-dot) icon, select Change virtual background.

System requirements for Android phones

Your Android phone needs to meet the following specifications to support the background change feature on Webex:

Android 9.0 Pie or newer operating system

3.5GB or more of RAM

A Snapdragon 845, a Samsung Exynos 9810, or an equivalent eight-core processor or higher

System requirements for iPhones

The following iPhones and iPads support the background change feature on Webex:

iPhone 7 and newer

5th generation iPad and newer

iPad Pro and newer

5th generation iPad mini and newer

3rd generation iPad Air and newer

Revolutionize Your Webex Meetings

Changing your background on Webex is easy regardless of the device you use. However, that's only one of many things you can tweak on the app. For example, you can also change your name in Webex.