As much as we hate them, ads are a necessary evil. They help content creators keep the lights on by doing what they love. Many businesses simply wouldn't survive without the support of advertisers. That said, on many occasions, they're annoying, irrelevant, and downright intrusive.

This is especially true for video streaming platforms like Twitch. Whether you're using a contemporary Android tablet or smartphone, watching the stream through the official app or a browser, ads are unavoidable across our favorite apps.

Thankfully, there are ways to limit your exposure to ads or even block them entirely. In this guide, we'll show you how to block ads on Twitch with ease.

How to block ads on Twitch

Install an adblocker

Installing an ad blocker is by far the best way to block ads on Twitch. Most browsers support adblockers in the form of extensions. Certain web browsers on Android, such as Brave, come with an in-built ad blocker. You can also install an adblocker from within Firefox's settings.

But ad blockers are mostly effective for blocking static on-page ads. Even worse, Twitch combats these with frequent updates, rendering typical adblocking extensions like Adblock and uBlock Origin useless. Browser ad blockers also don't work with the Twitch app, which is why you may want to consider other options.

Use a VPN

Virtual Private Networks, or VPN for short, allow you to temporarily change your current location. While a VPN doesn't block ads on Twitch outright, it can significantly decrease the number of ads you see. Depending on the country the server is based in, there's little to no ad placement.

VPNs come with their own drawbacks. If your chosen server is located too far, you may experience significant lag or stuttering.

Some of the best VPNs are available on Android, including dedicated apps for iOS and Windows. Most of them are paid, however, and free plans come with data caps and server limitations. But it's a good option if you need a VPN for other purposes, such as accessing geo-restricted content.

Try an alternative platform: Twitchls or Multistre.am

Third-party platforms like Twitchls and Multistre.am let you watch Twitch via alternative methods. They also effectively block ads on Twitch, albeit with the same downsides that VPNs have. Multistre.am lets you watch multiple streams at once, though bear in mind quality restrictions.

To use Multistre.am, for example:

Type multistre.am into your search bar. Enter the name of your desired streamer. Click on Watch Streams.

Certain ads might slip through, and you're likely to experience slowdowns or even errors. These platforms might also prevent you from participating in the Twitch ecosystem. But some drawbacks aside, it's a great way to block ads while enjoying your favorite streamer's content.

VPNs cost money, and so do many adblockers. As such, you may as well consider subscribing to Twitch Turbo, or your favorite streamer's channel and "block" ads on Twitch in a legitimate way.

Twitch Turbo costs $11.99 monthly, which is a steep price to pay for one service. Granted, not only are you foregoing the hassle of blocking ads via third-party measures, but you are also supporting your favorite content creator.

You get to decide how to block Twitch ads

While subscribing to individual streamers to block Twitch ads is much more convenient, there are other ways to block them. Consider trying some of the methods outlined above to improve your Twitch experience.