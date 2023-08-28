If someone is relentlessly annoying you on LinkedIn, you can block them, as you would on other social media platforms. However, you might want to use more caution when doing so. LinkedIn differs from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and other top social media networks. LinkedIn focuses on business networking rather than personal connections. You might be able to block a friend or family member and apologize if you later realize that was a mistake, but the same action could end a business relationship.

If you don't care about doing business with someone or if they stepped over the line and made it personal, blocking can eliminate a problem. Ending a toxic conversation and getting on with your busy day could help both parties move past the issue.

How to block someone on LinkedIn

You can use any of the amazing and affordable Chromebooks, a computer's desktop browser, an Android phone, or an iPhone to block people on LinkedIn. You can use your smartphone with the LinkedIn app, LinkedIn Lite app, or a mobile browser. The steps are the same for any device but easiest from a mobile device.

Open the LinkedIn profile page of the person you wish to block by selecting their name. Select the three dots at the right (the More button if you use a desktop browser). Choose the Report/Block button from the drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Choose the Block option from the pop-up window. Select Block (or Submit) to confirm. 2 Images Close

What happens when I block on LinkedIn?

Blocking someone on LinkedIn is a two-way action. You can't see or interact with them, their profile, or their content. You also don't receive notifications of their activity. Endorsements or recommendations from that person are removed. The same is true the other way around. They can't see or interact with you.

When you block someone on LinkedIn, it's usually kept private. Only you know about this action, although they might notice you disappeared and have stopped responding. However, it might be reported if you block someone you shared a LinkedIn Recruiter account with. LinkedIn reserves the right to notify the account member.

Troubleshooting blocking

Sometimes, it isn't possible to block a LinkedIn connection. In some cases, a member's profile might not be available. In others, LinkedIn prevents this action. You won't see the profile of a LinkedIn member who blocked you. Perhaps they felt sufficiently annoyed or upset to block you first. At least it saves you the effort.

LinkedIn might take action and remove the account if someone is particularly abusive. Good riddance, as the problem is already solved.

If the unwelcome LinkedIn member closed their account or hibernated their profile, you can't locate them for blocking. Another exception is if you blocked over 1,400 LinkedIn members. Blocking is prevented until you unblock someone else. LinkedIn also prevents blocking someone if you are confused and attempt to block someone for the second time after unblocking within 48 hours.

Alternatives to blocking someone

LinkedIn allows muting a message. This is a less extreme alternative if you're still interested in sharing content with someone but don't want to chat with them. You can unmute just as quickly when you're ready to continue the chat or start a new conversation with that person.

How to unblock on LinkedIn

If you block someone, all content and messages between your account and theirs are hidden unless you decide to you want to communicate with or see content from a blocked member.

Here's how to unblock a LinkedIn user. The process is the same on Android, iOS, ChromeOS, Windows, and macOS.

Select your profile picture. Choose Settings (Settings & Privacy on a desktop browser). Select Visibility (or Visibility of your LinkedIn activity). 2 Images Close Choose Blocking. Choose the person you want to interact with from the blocked list and tap Unblock. 2 Images Close You might be asked to enter your LinkedIn password to proceed. Close

Should you block someone on LinkedIn?

The decision to block someone is usually personal. However, there can be legal and business reasons to cease communication. If you're uncertain what to do, muting a conversation or ignoring content could be sufficient. You can block the offender later if it becomes clear that doing so is the correct action to take. If you feel someone is abusive or breaking LinkedIn's terms of service, report the account to LinkedIn and leave the decision to the business network.

If you want to get a fresh start on LinkedIn or are done with the platform, we have a guide that shows you how to delete your LinkedIn account.

Blocking someone on LinkedIn

It's generally easy to block someone on LinkedIn, silencing an unending annoyance or removing unnecessary drama from your life. It isn't permanent, but consider the results before proceeding. The purpose of LinkedIn is to make professional connections, and blocking someone has the opposite effect.

If you use LinkedIn and want to try another business networking platform, you might be interested in learning about 11 of the best business apps on Android.