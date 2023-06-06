Knowing how to block a number on your smart device is important when you receive too many unwanted and unsolicited calls and messages. Whether it's corporate spam or someone you don't want to hear from, blocking that number can bring much-needed peace of mind. Knowing how to block a number is handy whether you use an Android or Apple device.

Many of the best new smartphones come with spam-blocking tools built in. But they aren't perfect, and it's not always a spam number that needs to be blocked. The process for blocking a bothersome number is simple.

How to block numbers on Android or iOS

You can follow the steps below for a more specific look at how to block a number on Android. The method for blocking numbers is similar whether you use an Android phone like the Google Pixel or an iPhone. Alternative phone operating systems have a similar structure.

Start by pulling up the specific contact page or most recent instance of contact with the number you want to block. Look for a settings option. Once you find the settings option for a specific contact or conversation, there's usually an option to block that number.

How to block a number on Android using the Phone app

You can quickly block a phone number through the Phone app. Phone comes preinstalled on all Android phones and is the primary calling tool. There are two main methods for blocking a number using Phone.

Block a number using the Recents page

Open the Phone app. Select Recents near the lower-left corner. Press and hold the relevant contact name (or display name/phone number). 2 Images Close Tap Block & report spam. Choose whether you want to report the number as spam, then tap Block. 2 Images Close

Open the Phone app. Select Contacts near the lower-right corner. Tap the relevant contact name. Tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close Tap Block numbers. Choose whether you want to report the number as spam, then tap Block. 2 Images Close

Either method results in a successfully blocked number. If you had a text conversation in Messages, it is located in the Spam & blocked folder.

How to block a number on Android using Google Messages

Google Messages, titled Messages on your phone, is the default texting app that's preinstalled on most Android phones. Follow these steps if you need to block a phone number in Messages.

Open the Messages app. Tap the conversation of interest. 2 Images Close Tap the triple dots in the upper-right corner. Tap Details. 2 Images Close Select Block & report spam. Choose whether you want to report the number as spam, then tap OK. 2 Images Close

You won't receive any more texts or calls from that phone number. Blocked conversations can be viewed in the Spam & blocked folder, which you can find by tapping the triple dot icon in the upper-right corner.

How to unblock a number on Android

If you ever need to unblock a number on your Android device, you can do so with a few simple steps. Open the Phone app and navigate to Settings > Blocked numbers. You'll see a list of blocked numbers on your device. Tap the x symbol next to the phone number you want to unblock. Once you confirm that you wish to unblock the number, it's no longer on your phone's blocked list.

How to block a number on iOS using the Phone app

The steps for blocking a number are similar between Android phones and iPhones. Most phone operating systems have overlap when it comes to these actions. In iOS, it's easiest to block numbers using the Contacts page. Follow these steps to block a phone number on your iPhone.

Open the Phone app. Tap Contacts at the bottom. Select the contact you want to block. 2 Images Close Tap Block this Caller. Tap Block Contact. 2 Images Close

You can always select Unblock this Caller from the same page to undo the action. If you want to block a number you didn't save, do so from the Recents page or through your texting app.

Third-party apps that help you block numbers

If you want more advanced blocking options, some third-party apps can help. Plenty of Play Store apps block numbers and offer additional tools. Consider these popular choices when searching in this genre. Remember that these apps often have free and premium versions.

Block numbers with Truecaller

Truecaller is one of the most popular spam detection and number-blocking apps in the Play Store. The main reason for its many downloads and positive reviews is that Truecaller is easy to use and has several useful features. Caller ID and reverse number lookup help with identifying unknown calls. It even has virtual assistant and messaging tools. Start your search here if you're looking for an app to help with spam detection and number blocking.

Block numbers with Hiya

Hiya is another great option for anyone who needs an app to help with phone protection and number blocking. This app is high on the list of the most popular tools in this genre. Hiya has additional virus protection and phone security features that make it a worthwhile consideration. You can always try this app and see if it works for you.

Protect your digital boundaries

Learning how to block numbers will help you stop unwanted contact whether you have an Android or iOS smart device. If you want more advanced blocking options, use a third-party app like Truecaller or Hiya. If spam calls invade your virtual space, look at more specific ways to block spam calls on Android.