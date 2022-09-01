While phone calls can be a lifeline in cases of emergency or routine check-ins with friends and family, they can also be a source of annoyance and intrusion. Receiving calls from unknown numbers or unwanted contacts can disrupt your daily routine and even make you feel uneasy in the case of scam calls. This is where call blocking comes in handy.

Samsung makes it easy to block calls and messages from unwanted contacts on their devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 and other top-rated Samsung phones. By blocking unwanted calls, you can prevent telemarketers, scammers, or spammers from repeatedly calling you to sell products or gain access to your personal information. Additionally, if you receive frequent calls from acquaintances that cause a nuisance, blocking their number is a subtle way to prevent them from calling you again.

If you're not sure how to block a call on your Samsung Galaxy phone, keep reading. This guide shows you the possible ways and walks you through the step-by-step process.

Block a number on your recent calls lists

If you recently received unwanted calls, you can prevent the number from ringing you further. To do this:

Open the Phone app to see recent calls. Select the phone number in question. Tap the info (i) icon from the drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Tap More (the three-dot icon in the lower-right corner of the screen). Select Block contact. 2 Images Close

You don't need to tap the More options button if the number is not one of your saved contacts. Instead, you'll see the Block button when you tap the i icon, making the mileage one click shorter.

2 Images

Close

The Contacts app allows you to block numbers you don't want to hear from, provided they're saved to your Android phone, Google account, or SIM card. Here's how:

Open the Contacts app. Navigate to the contact you wish to block. Tap More (the three-dot button). 2 Images Close Select Block contact. Tap Block to confirm. 2 Images Close

Blocking a saved contact only prevents them from calling you. It doesn't remove them from your Contacts list. To remove the number entirely, you'll have to delete it. Deleting a blocked contact doesn't unblock it, either.

Block any number from the Phone app settings

The above methods allow you to block contacts that have recently called you or are currently stored on your device. If you want more options, such as blocking contacts that have never interacted with your line, the Phone app's settings is the way to go.

Launch the Phone app. Tap More (the three-dot button in the upper-right corner). Select Settings. 2 Images Close Choose the Block numbers option at the top of the list. Type the number in question and tap Add (the plus sign) beside it to initiate the block. 2 Images Close

Alternatively, go to your call log and block a line. You can also navigate to your contact list and block a number. The phone app blocks unknown or private numbers when you toggle a switch.

Aside from unwanted calls, you might also receive unsolicited text messages. In such cases, you can block the contact from the Google Messages app on your Galaxy device. Here's how:

Open Messages. Navigate to and long-press the text alongside the contact you wish to block. Tap More options in the upper-right corner. Select Block. 2 Images Close Choose whether to report the message as spam. Tick or untick it as necessary. Select OK.

The mileage is slightly different if you use an older Samsung Galaxy phone with Samsung Messages as the default texting app. Follow these steps instead:

Open the Samsung Messages app. Select the conversation with the number you want to block. Tap the number (or name) at the top of the screen. Select Block number from the drop-down menu. 2 Images Close You're given the option to delete the conversation. Select it if that applies. Tap Block to confirm.

Alternatively, go to the Samsung Messages settings and tap Block numbers and spam > Block numbers to achieve the same results.

You can also navigate from the Conversations tab to the Contacts tab at the bottom of the Samsung Messages app. If you added the number as a contact, you can block it from here as you would from the Contacts app.

View blocked numbers and messages

What if you want to keep an eye on things? If you can't remember the numbers you've sent to the bottom of the abyss through the block button, you can go back to see them at a glance. Here's how:

Launch the Phone app. Tap More options in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. 2 Images Close Choose Block numbers. 2 Images Close

You can also add names to the list via the options on the page. On the other hand, you could remove some contacts to allow them to reach you again.

You can also check your blocked contacts via the Samsung Messages app.

Open the app and select More options. Tap Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Block numbers and spam. Tap Block numbers. If you wish to see the texts you blocked, tap Blocked messages instead. 2 Images Close

Like the Phone app, you can add or remove people or texts from the Block list.

Like you can unblock contacts from the view list, you can also unblock saved numbers via the Contacts app. To do so:

Open Contacts. Navigate to and select the number. Tap More. Tap Unblock contact.

Block spam calls

We all get spam calls from scammers, fraudsters, telemarketers, and the like. Samsung offers a way to block or report them via the Smart Call feature. The service automatically identifies and categorizes unknown callers into suspected spammers or outright scammers. It then lets you take specific actions during or after the call to tackle the situation appropriately. However, the service is not universally available. It can only be accessed on select carriers, models, and software versions. If you're eligible, here's how to activate it:

Open the Phone app. Tap More options. Select Settings. 2 Images Close Flip the switch next to Caller ID and spam protection. Close

When your phone rings, you'll see a Block/Report number option at the bottom of the screen. You can select one of them during or after the call. If you report a number, you're asked to categorize it using options such as General Spam, Scam or Fraud, or Telemarketer. You can also add a comment in the process.

Not everyone can use Samsung's Smart Call feature as it's only available on select carriers, models, and software versions.

Control who can and can't reach you

Gone are the days of putting up with unwanted calls and text messages. If you're bothered by pesky telemarketers, scammers, or annoying acquaintances, follow the steps above to block them on your Samsung Galaxy phone.

While there are situations that call for blocking calls, there are others that warrant recording them. For example, you may need to record an important conversation with a colleague or family member for future reference. If you're unsure how to do this, check out our guide on recording phone calls on a Samsung Galaxy phone.