When your phone rings, you either pick it up and answer the person on the other end of the line, reject it, or ignore it altogether. The latter two options might give the impression that you're busy and unable to take calls at that time and signal close family and friends to call back later. But the same can't be said of scammers and telemarketers who may repeatedly call, ticking you off.

Such a situation calls for a simple solution in the form of blocking them. And if you have one of Samsung's top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S22 series or even many of our top-rated Samsung phones, here's how to do it.

Block a number on your recent calls lists

If you've recently received unwanted calls, you can prevent the specific number from calling you anymore. To do this:

Open the Phone app to see recent calls. Select the number in question. Tap the info (i) icon from the drop-down menu. 2 Images Close Tap More (the three-dot icon in the lower-right corner of the screen). Select Block contact. 2 Images Close

If the number is not one of your saved contacts, you won't need to tap the More options button. Instead, you'll see the block button as soon as you tap the i icon, making the mileage one click shorter.

2 Images

Close

The Contacts app allows you to block contacts you do not want to hear from, provided they're saved to your phone, Gmail, or SIM card. Here's how:

Open the Contacts app. Navigate to the contact you wish to block. Tap More (the three-dot button). 2 Images Close Select Block contact. Tap Block to confirm. 2 Images Close

Blocking a saved contact only prevents them from calling you. The number will still appear in your Contacts list.

Block any number from the Phone app settings

The above methods allow you to block contacts that have recently called you or are currently stored on your device. If you want more options, such as the ability to block contacts that have never interacted with your line before, the Phone app settings is the way to go.

Launch the Phone app. Tap More (the three-dot button in the upper-right corner). Select Settings. 2 Images Close Choose the Block numbers option at the top of the list. Type the number in question and tap Add (the plus sign) beside it to initiate the block. 2 Images Close

Alternatively, you can go to your call log and block a line from there. You can also navigate to your contact list and block a number. The phone app also allows you to block all calls from unknown or private numbers by simply toggling a switch.

Aside from unwanted calls, you could also receive unsolicited text messages. In such cases, you can block the contact from the Google Messages app on your S22. Here's how:

Open Messages. Navigate to and long-press the text alongside the contact you wish to block. Tap More options in the upper-right corner. Select Block. 2 Images Close Choose whether to report the message as spam, so tick or untick as necessary. Select OK.

The mileage is a bit different if you use any of the older Samsung Galaxy phones with Samsung Messages as the default texting app. Follow these steps instead:

Open the Samsung Messages app. Select the conversation with the number you want to block. Tap the number (or name) at the top of the screen. Select Block number from the drop-down menu. 2 Images Close You're given the option to delete the conversation. Select it if that applies. Tap Block to confirm.

Alternatively, you can go to the Samsung Messages settings and tap Block numbers and spam > Block numbers to achieve the same results.

You can also navigate from the Conversations tab to the Contacts tab at the bottom of the Samsung Messages app. If you added the number as a contact, you can block it from here as you would from the Contacts app.

View blocked numbers and messages

What if you want to keep an eye on things? If you can't remember the numbers you've sent to the bottom of the abyss through the all-powerful block button, you can go back to see them at a glance. Here's how:

Launch the Phone app. Tap More options in the upper-right corner. Select Settings. 2 Images Close Choose Block numbers. 2 Images Close

You can also add a few more names to the list via the options on the page. On the other hand, you could remove some contacts.

You can also check your blocked contacts via the Samsung Messages app.

Open the app and select More options. Tap Settings. 2 Images Close Tap Block numbers and spam. Tap Block numbers. If you wish to see the texts you've blocked, tap Blocked messages instead. 2 Images Close

Just like with the Phone app, you can also add or remove people or texts from the Block list.

In the previous section, we mentioned that you can unblock contacts from the view list. But you can also unblock saved numbers via the Contacts app.

Open Contacts. Navigate to and select the number. Tap More. Tap Unblock contact.

Block spam calls

We all get spam calls every now and then from scammers, fraudsters, telemarketers, and the like. Samsung offers a way to block or report them via the Smart Call feature. The service automatically detects and profiles unknown callers based on whether they are suspected spammers or outright scammers. It then lets you take specific actions either during or after the call. However, the service is only available on select carriers, models, and software versions. If you're eligible, here's how to activate it:

Open the Phone app. Tap More options. Select Settings. 2 Images Close Flip the switch next to Caller ID and spam protection. Close

Now, when your phone rings, you'll see a Block/Report number option at the bottom of the screen. You can select one of them during or after the call. If you choose to report a number, you're asked to select a category, such as General Spam, Scam or Fraud, or Telemarketer. You can even add a comment in the process.

Block to your heart's content

Long gone are the days of putting up with unwanted calls and text messages. If you're bothered by some pesky numbers, follow the steps above to block them on your Samsung Galaxy S22.

While there are situations that call for blocking calls, there are others that warrant recording them. If you're not sure how to do this, check out our guide on recording phone calls on a Samsung Galaxy phone.