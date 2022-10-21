Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.

Ads popping up out of nowhere on your Android phone or tablet is never a desirable experience. You can stop pop-ups on the default Chrome browser, stop unknown apps from showing full ad banners over other apps, disable wallpaper services on the lock screen, and purchase the premium app subscription to remove ads.

Block pop-ups, redirects, and ads on Google Chrome

Google Chrome has a built-in pop-up and ads blocker to disable intrusive or misleading ads. Follow the steps below to enable them on your phone.

Open Google Chrome on your Android phone. Tap the three-dot menu in the upper-right corner and open Settings. Scroll to Site settings. 2 Images Close Open Pop-ups and redirects and enable the toggle from the following menu. 2 Images Close Go back to Site settings and select Ads. Turn on the Ads toggle. 2 Images Close

If you want to remove ads during web browsing, use one of the third-party web browsers on Android, as Chrome doesn't support an ad-blocker extension on mobile. Samsung Internet and Firefox are two popular Chrome alternatives that offer ad-blocker extensions on Android.

Samsung Internet offers a built-in extension store to download ad blockers. Brave is another ad-blocker browser on Android that offers an ad-free browsing experience.

Check Google Chrome site notifications

It's not a good idea to allow every website to send real-time notifications to your Android phone or tablet. Apart from sending useful alerts, some websites may spam your device's notification center with irrelevant partner content.

Here's how to disable notifications for unnecessary websites:

Long-press the Google Chrome app icon and tap the i button. Open Notifications. 2 Images Close Scroll to All Sites notifications. Check the allowed sites list and the number of alerts each website sends in a week. Close Disable notification permission for unknown websites from the list.

Block ads on the homescreen

Ads appearing on the homescreen are worse than ads in a web browser or notification center. These full banner ads appear over any app on your phone or tablet. Android system allows app developers to ask for "Display over other apps" permission to function normally.

Apps like Messenger and Truecaller require such permissions to show bubble chat heads and identify incoming callers. However, some sketchy apps trick users into allowing permission and keep sending ads on the homescreen. When you receive such ads, look for the app name that sent them on the homescreen. Once you identify those apps, follow the steps below to disable the permission.

Long tap the app icon and open the app info menu. Scroll to Display over other apps. 2 Images Close Turn off the Allow display over other apps toggle. Close

If you no longer need the app, uninstall it from the same app info menu.

Disable wallpaper services on the lock screen

To improve your device's lock screen experience, wallpaper services like Glance show app recommendations, news, and partner content on the lock screen. It is available on low-end and mid-range devices from Samsung and Xiaomi. Go through the steps below to disable wallpaper services on your Android tablet or phone.

We use a Samsung Galaxy A52 running One UI 4.1 in the screenshots below.

Swipe up from the homescreen to open the app drawer menu. Select the Settings gear. Scroll to the Lock screen. Open Wallpaper services. 2 Images Close Tap the radio button beside None. Close

Purchase premium app subscriptions

Developers rely on ads to support app development. Some app developers offer a one-time purchase, while others provide monthly or yearly subscriptions to remove ads and unlock new features. For instance, you will continue to get unskippable ads on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify until you purchase the premium subscription.

What about Android tablets?

Since your kids frequently stream videos and play games on a large screen, you should be equally careful when dealing with ads on an Android tablet. A simple misstep may affect your tablet with bogus files and unnecessary app installations. Although we have used screenshots from an Android phone throughout the post, you can follow the same steps to block ads on your Android tablet.

Be careful with app installation

It's best not to fill your Android phone or tablet with unnecessary flashlight apps, third-party app launchers, or apps with one-star or two-star ratings. Your Android device doesn't require an antivirus app, either. Before you install any app, read the app reviews. If others complain about the number of ads, stay away from those apps or look for better alternatives.

Google offers Google Play Protect, but it stops malicious apps from appearing on the Play Store. The company doesn't have any control over ads appearing in other apps.

You can also root your Android phone and install a system-wide ad blocker to block ads. However, be careful while rooting your phone. A misstep during the process may leave you with a bricked device and void the manufacturer's warranty.

Eliminate ads on your Android phone

The growing ad situation is one reason for users to switch from Android to iOS. Before you settle for a below-average experience, use the tricks above to remove ads on your Android phone.