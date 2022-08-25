A little bit of preparation will go a long way in getting better results from Google's incredible astrophotography mode

This article is part of a directory: Mobile Photography Week 2022: Android Police's celebration of smartphone cameras

It's incredible how much mobile photography has evolved in the last decade, and with Google's astrophotography mode, it's easier than ever to capture constellations and even the Milky Way that were once only accessible with expensive gear and hours of editing.

On the occasion of mobile photography week, we're diving into how you can prepare to capture some incredible astro shots using your Pixel phone.

How astrophotography works

Astrophotography simplifies the process, so you don't have to worry about tweaking the ISO, exposure, or any settings. Google uses a dollop of AI to handle things that would otherwise require a lot of deliberation from you and gives a polished result with no tweaking required.

It takes multiple 16-second shots and stacks them to compensate for the light a small smartphone sensor can capture. It removes artifacts that are an unwanted byproduct of long-exposure shots and uses AI to detect night sky components, which are then enhanced to make them stand out.

The over-simplification of shooting the night sky might be a letdown for semi-professional and professional photographers. Still, if you're one, you probably have access to better gear and know your way around it.

3 Images

Close

All pictures were shot using the Pixel 6's Astrophotography mode and edited in Lightroom for Android.

While you can get some good shots without much preparation or additional accessories, the best results warrant efforts.

Get a tripod

No, you don't "need" one, as all you need to trigger astrophotography mode is to keep your phone stable. This is achievable by propping up your phone at an angle against a solid object like a rock or a brick. However, this gives you very little flexibility in positioning, and you might end up blocking the display, making it difficult to frame the right shot.

Hence, it's recommended that you invest in a reliable tripod that can let you set your phone at a desirable angle. You needn't get the best; an affordable one should do the trick. This $15 mobile tripod works just fine, and its flexible legs mean you can mount it on railings, fences, and branches, apart from using it on flat surfaces.

Seek the help of weather and light pollution apps

Even with all the right gear and Google's AI smarts, you won't get good results if you're in an area with high light pollution or the weather is not on your side. It's not difficult to get both of those aspects in your favor, and there are a few handy apps to help you nudge in the right direction.

Several weather conditions affect astrophotography, but the first thing you need to consider is clouds. A cloudy sky blocks you from viewing stars, and moving clouds often spoil long-exposure shots, resulting in hazy images.

Another thing to consider is the phase of the moon and whether to include it in the frame of your shot. A full-moon night proves to be a bright source of light and can make it challenging to pick up fainter stars. However, if you want to capture more than a silhouette of the landscape along with the night sky, your best bet is to go out when the moon is a waning or waxing crescent.

There are plenty of weather apps to choose from, and you can't go wrong with any of them. Just make sure they provide the information you need to identify a good time to go out shooting. We recommend Weather Underground. It provides useful information like AQI, wind speeds, and moon phases, and it's fairly accurate with its weather predictions. However, feel free to try a few of them and see which one works the best for you.

Additionally, we recommend using Light Pollution Maps as it helps find the darkest areas around you—the ideal condition for astrophotography. It has additional paid features like a cloud cover map, an ISS tracker, and an aurora visibility map that you can unlock should you feel the need.

Unless you're a learned person in the field of astronomy, you may have a hard time figuring out what you're looking at in the night sky. So, you might want to take the help of an app to identify stars, constellations, and other celestial objects. Star Walk 2 uses AR to make identifying objects as easy as pointing the phone to them. If you're looking for a particular constellation, star, or planet, the app also offers guided navigation in AR.

Ready, Set, Go!

Now that you have a tripod, a fully charged Pixel, a clear night, and favorable weather conditions, it's time to get snapping.

Set up your phone on the tripod and make sure the grip is holding it tight. You don't want the wind to move your phone while it's taking shots. Open the camera app, switch to Night Sight mode, and adjust the viewfinder to get the desired framing. While the Pixel can handle light sources without blowing them up, you might want to avoid them if you want to capture as many stars as possible. If your phone is stable, you'll see the moon icon on the shutter button change to stars which means astrophotography mode is now enabled. If you don't have a Bluetooth remote (which comes with many tripods) or a smartwatch to press the shutter button remotely, turn on the self-timer. This will ensure the phone remains steady when the Pixel starts capturing. To turn it on, tap the Settings icon in the upper-left corner and choose the length of the timer (3s or 10s) from the pop-up menu. Now that you're ready, click the shutter button and let the Pixel do its magic. If you're using a Pixel 4 or later, this process can take about four minutes, and a countdown timer on display will let you know once it's done capturing. Since it's difficult to frame a shot in darkness, you might want to repeat the process several times until you get the shot you want.

Some editing will go a long way

Google's processing takes care of a significant part of the editing errands associated with astrophotography, but there's always more you can do to make your shots look better. If you're comfortable using desktop editing apps, feel free to use them, as they often give you more creative control over the process. However, you can get a better-looking image by toying around in a mobile photo editing app like Lightroom for Android. It's quick and easy.

The first thing you want to do is reduce the exposure a bit and crank up the contrast. This makes the sky darker and helps the stars stand out. If the image has a foreground that you think is distracting, boost the shadows a bit and use the healing tool to mask a relatively bright object. This lends to more dramatic-looking shots.

You might notice that the picture can often turn out to be a bit warm or dull with Google's processing. If you're not a fan of this look, reduce the temperature of the image and increase the tint and saturation by a dash.

The last thing to engage in is noise reduction because there's only so much light your phone's small camera sensor can capture when the lights are out. Push the slider all the way to the end, as it often results in a much cleaner image. Play around with it to get the desired result.

2 Images

Close

Unedited JPEG vs. Edited

This isn't an exhaustive rundown of the editing process and definitely not the only way to go about doing it. Editing is a subjective process, so what might work for you might not be the same. But following the few steps mentioned above should result in a better image without putting in a lot of effort. While you're at it, you might want to glance at these four simple tips to improve your editing game.

2 Images

Close

Unedited astro shot vs. Google Photos' Astro Filter

If manually editing images is not your forte, plenty of Lightroom presets can take care of the process for you to deliver a better-looking image. There isn't a one-size-fits-all because the changes you might want to apply depend on the image you have, so feel free to scour through Google and find a filter that achieves the look you want. For the ones who don't want to put in any effort, Google Photos' built-in image editor also has an Astro filter that can work like a charm at times—check out the result above.

The stars are 'closer' than they ever were

Few things in the world are as inspiring and breathtaking as the sparkling night sky, and it's incredible to see that mobile photography has evolved to a stage where even a novice can capture these stunning moments without the gear or the know-how. If you want to get better at taking shots, our camera guide on the Google Pixel 6 is a great place to get started.