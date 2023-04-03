Vampire Survivors is unarguably one of the most popular roguelites of the past year (and these gaming phones are unarguably the best way to play). Part of its appeal is the fact that there isn't really a set "end" to what is easily one of Android's best games. Yes, there is a boss whose defeat leads directly to the game's credits, but that's hardly the end. There are still plenty of characters and stages to unlock, as well as challenges to overcome. One of those challenges is defeating the level ender itself, The Reaper.

The Reaper usually shows up 30 minutes into a run (depending on the level), and on your first few encounters, it seems like there's no way to beat it: it moves too fast, hits too hard, and tanks too much damage. And indeed, for the most part, you're meant to die at this point; the game even tells you "Stage Completed." But that doesn't mean you have to surrender to the sweet embrace of death. You can fight it and win.

Do not go gentle into that good night

If you want to confront the reaper of souls, you’ll have to lay some groundwork in preparation. You need to unlock two hidden stages to obtain one relic, which unlocks four items that allow you to evolve two specific weapons (read our Vampire Survivors secrets guide for some shortcuts to unlocking these).

Unlock Moonglow stage — unlock hyper mode on four of the first five stages Unlock Holy Forbidden stage — defeat the boss that spawns at 15 minutes on Moonglow Obtain the Yellow Sign — walk to the end of Holy Forbidden stage Collect the Silver Ring, Gold Ring, Metaglio Left, and Metaglio Right — located north, south, east, and west of the spawn point Evolve Infinite Corridor — level up the Clock Lancet, Silver Ring, and Gold Ring to level eight, nine, and nine, respectively Evolve Crimson Shroud — level up the Laurel, Metaglio Left, and Metaglio Right to level eight, nine, and nine, respectively

Now that you’re properly armed and armored, it’s time to slay The Reaper. Infinite Corridor shoots out a freezing beam in a different direction each time, following the hours of a clock face. Every 12th shot, your character is surrounded by a rainbow aura, halving the health of every enemy on screen. Crimson Shroud has lots of effects, but the most important one is capping all incoming damage to 10 (The Reaper hits with over 65,000 damage per strike).

Don’t fear The Reaper

With two key items equipped and fully powered up, you should be able to take out The Reaper. Try to keep it frozen in by hitting it with the beam from your Infinite Corridor, and don't stop pummeling it with everything you've got in your arsenal. You can still die if you aren't careful, so make sure you've got a couple of revives handy, just in case.

This may sound like a lot of work, but I promise it's worth it. Defeating The Reaper unlocks Mask of the Red Death as a playable character, which is the fastest in the game and one of the best all-around characters besides Queen Sigma. If you've never played Vampire Survivors before and we've piqued your interest, check out our beginner's guide.