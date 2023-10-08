While you take extra care of your expensive iPhone with a screen protector and a case, a fatal incident can leave you with a broken display or a potential data loss. Since your iPhone stores your messages, photos, conversations, files, and other data, we recommend backing up the essential data with Apple's cloud storage or the desktop.

Your iPhone backup also comes in handy when you run into device theft and want to set up a new iPhone without data loss. If you plan to reset your iPhone to troubleshoot annoying misbehaves, your existing data backup helps restore your messages and app data in no time.

You can use Apple's iCloud solution, Finder on Mac, or iTunes on Windows to back up your iPhone. However, the same isn't available for top Chromebook users.

Back up your iPhone with iCloud

iCloud is the most convenient way to back up your iPhone data. It also makes it seamless to set up your new iPhone. You can sign in with your Apple ID and choose to restore the backup from iCloud.

Before you start, make sure you have sufficient iCloud storage for your account. If you plan to back up data from apps like WhatsApp, you may run into errors due to a lack of iCloud space. You should update to one of the iCloud+ or Apple One plans. The pricing starts at $1 per month for 50GB of iCloud space. Connect your iPhone to a high-speed Wi-Fi network and follow the steps below to complete the backup.

Open Settings on your iPhone. Go to your profile. Close Select iCloud. Scroll to iCloud Backup. 2 Images Close Turn on the Back Up This iPhone toggle. The backup process starts and shows an estimated time remaining. 2 Images Close

Manage your iPhone data in iCloud

You should check for a successful backup message from the same menu. You can go back to the iCloud menu and check the amount of space your iPhone backup takes on iCloud. iOS lets you turn off irrelevant app backups from iCloud.

Go to iCloud in iPhone Settings (check the steps above). Select Manager Account Storage. Open Backups. Select your iPhone from the following menu. 2 Images Close Glance over the last backup time, backup size, and next backup size. Expand Show All Apps and turn off unnecessary apps from your iCloud backup. The system deletes the backup data from iCloud. 2 Images Close

It reduces the iPhone backup size on iCloud. Apple runs an automatic iCloud backup every 24 hours. However, you must keep your phone locked and connected to Wi-Fi and a power source.

Back up your iPhone without iCloud

Some iPhone users may not prefer to start an iCloud subscription to back up their device data. If you are among them, use a Mac or Windows to back up the data.

Back up your iPhone on Mac

You can use the built-in Finder app on Mac to manage and back up your iPhone.

Connect your iPhone to a Mac using the supplied cable. If it's your first time, a pop-up may appear to allow the accessory to connect. Click Allow. A pop-up appears on your iPhone to trust the connected computer. Tap Trust. iOS asks you to enter the device passcode to confirm the authentication. 2 Images Close Launch Finder on Mac. Find your iPhone under the Locations menu. Click it. Click the radio button beside Back up all the data on your iPhone to this Mac. Turn on Encrypt local backup to protect passwords and sensitive personal data. Enter your password. Make sure to store it in a password manager. If you forget it, you can't restore the encrypted backup. Select Back Up Now.

You can turn on the Automatically sync when this iPhone is connected option and back up your iPhone when you connect it to the Mac.

Back up your iPhone on Windows

iTunes is readily available to download from the Microsoft Store. Let's check it in action to back up your iPhone on Windows.

Download iTunes from the Microsoft Store on Windows. Connect your iPhone to the PC and go through the same permissions mentioned in the section above. Launch iTunes and click a phone icon at the top. Select Summary from the sidebar. Select This Computer under the Backups menu. Encrypt the local backup with a password if you want. Click Back Up Now to start and complete the backup process. Source: Apple

If you ever want to restore the backup on your existing or new iPhone, select Restore Backup from the same menu.

Delete your iPhone backup from iCloud

After you back up your iPhone on Mac or Windows, delete your existing backup from iCloud to free up the cloud storage.

Go to the iCloud menu in iPhone Settings (check the steps above). Scroll to iCloud Backup. Select your iPhone backup. 2 Images Close Tap Turn Off and Delete from iCloud. Select Turn Off and Delete to confirm your decision. Close

Keep your iPhone data safe

Seamless backup and restore via iCloud and desktop is one of the best features of the iPhone. If you recently switched from Android to iPhone and are still settling in with iOS, check our dedicated guide to make your new iPhone a bit more like Android.