Backing up your Google Pixel Watch might not seem important, but it's the best way to transfer your Pixel Watch's settings to a new smartwatch. Whether you're replacing your Pixel Watch or upgrading to the Pixel Watch 2, a backup should be the first thing you do.

These steps work for the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Watch 2. However, if you're upgrading to another one of our favorite Android smartwatches, you can't transfer your settings and customization options using this method.

Should you back up your Google Pixel Watch?

As your Pixel Watch syncs with your phone when connected, you won't lose sensitive information if you lose or reset your device. However, all data stored on WearOS exclusive apps, customization settings, and personal settings can be lost, meaning you must reset it to its previous state. Therefore, keeping backups turned on is a good idea to avoid unnecessary frustrations.

A Pixel Watch backup can be restored to a different Pixel Watch. If you're upgrading to a new Pixel Watch 2, you can import your Pixel Watch settings and customization options directly to it.

How to back up your Google Pixel Watch

You don't need your Pixel Watch to activate backups. Just check that it's connected to Wi-Fi and charging. If you don't see the backup option, check that you've updated to Wear OS 4. Wear OS 3.5 and previous versions don't have a backup functionality.

Open the Settings app on your Pixel Watch. Scroll down and tap System. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Backup. 2 Images Close Tap Turn on. 2 Images Close

If backup is activated, your Pixel Watch is likely backed up and ready to go. This option can be turned on during setup, so it's likely you've already done so. However, double-check your backup before resetting your Pixel Watch, as it may not have backed up your most recent changes.

How to restore your Google Pixel Watch backup

Restoring a Pixel Watch backup involves following the same steps as pairing your Pixel Watch to your phone with one key difference. Tap Restore from backup after pairing your watch with your phone. This lets you skip the customization screens when setting up your Pixel Watch. You can do this from any Pixel Watch, not just the one the backup was taken from.

Don't lose your Google Pixel Watch's settings

Setting up a new or recently reset Pixel Watch can be a hassle, but restoring a backup can speed up the process. Whether you're setting up a Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, you'll want to try these tips and tricks to ensure you get the most out of your smartwatch.