Chromebooks mostly live online, but it's good to back up your data every now and then

Chromebooks are excellent computers if your usage is mostly web browsing and other online applications. They've become vastly popular among students and folks that need a computer for basic use, or a secondary computer. Of course, when you have a computer, you want your data to be secure, and Chromebooks are pretty good at that, but it's always good to back up your Chromebook regardless.

Backing up a Chromebook is not the same as backing up a Windows 11 PC. The process is radically different. That's because Chromebooks are primarily cloud-based. On the other hand, Windows has evolved to be cloud-friendly, but it is far from cloud-first. Here's how to back up a Chromebook.

How to back up data on a Chromebook

Data on a Chromebook can be roughly categorized into two types. The first kind is the system data, like your settings, app data, bookmarks, extensions, passwords, and other data usually handled directly by Google Chrome. The second kind is the user data, which contains files you've downloaded or copied onto the Chromebook.

The process for backing up these two types of files is also different.

How to back up system data on Chromebooks

Follow the steps below to back up your system data on a Chromebook.

Open Google Chrome on your Chromebook. In the address field, type chrome://settings/syncSetup/advanced and press Enter. Select Sync everything if you want all your system data to be backed up. Alternatively, select Customize sync to toggle specific data backup on or off.

If Sync everything is already selected, your Chromebook's system data will have been automatically backed up. This backup occurs automatically and regularly.

How to back up user data on Chromebooks

When it comes to your user data, the backup process is different. This data is generally stored offline. However, Chromebooks have Google Drive integration, so you can manually back up this data.

Open the Files app, and head to the folder with the files you want to back up. Hold Ctrl and click to select the files. If you want to select all the files, you can press Ctrl+A. Press Ctrl+C, or right-click the file selection and click Copy. Click Google Drive in the left navigation pane. Press Ctrl+E or right-click, and click New Folder to create a new folder if needed. If you already have a folder on Google Drive for backup, navigate to it. Press Ctrl+V or right-click and click Paste.

You will need to do this manually for any user data you want to back up from a Chromebook. You don't need to restore the data manually in either case. The system data automatically restores when you sign in to a Chromebook with your account. The user data is available on Google Drive to be moved over to your Chromebook's local storage if needed.

If you want to use a local data storage option instead of Google Drive, connect one of the best USB-C flash drives to your Chromebook, and follow the same procedure above to move the data to the drive.

Keeping your data safe

Keeping a backup of your computer, Chromebook or otherwise, is recommended. Additionally, it's best to ensure your backup is stored in a safe place. In the case of Chromebooks, Google Drive is the most convenient option. However, you can also keep a backup copy offline to be sure your data is safe. If you have a ton of data you need to access, the better option is to build a network-attached storage using the best NAS drives. Synology NAS products are generally great for relative beginners.

Since Chromebooks generally have a lower internal storage capacity than most computers, cloud storage, and local NAS are great options, not only for backups but for data storage on the whole, with the latter being a better alternative for folks who prefer to use Chromebooks offline.