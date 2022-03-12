Joining the Android Beta program used to be pretty straightforward. Users could simply opt in through the Android Beta website and receive each new build until a stable version shipped, then everyone was automatically unenrolled. It was a commitment, but a predictable one. However, things took an unexpected turn when those that had opted into the Android 12L beta were not removed once the final 12L stable build shipped. They began receiving the new Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) betas automatically instead, presumably leaving them to ride out the end of Android 12 with regular beta releases — and any bugs that might come with them. Fortunately, there's a safe way off this train.

Opting out of the beta program through the website normally begins a process in which your device downloads and installs the most recent stable version of Android. Then it performs a factory reset, erasing your data. For most people, a full data wipe is enough reason to stay in the beta program until it’s over. But this process isn’t exactly set in stone — there is a way out if done correctly. If the device is already on the same stable build that would be installed by opting out, you can avoid this process entirely.

Users on Reddit have laid out a path to exiting the beta program and avoiding wiping data along with a few criteria for making this work. First, for this situation, make sure you have not installed the QPR3 Beta 1 update. Second, download and install the 12.1 stable OTA package for your device. This works because it’s the same version of the OS (i.e. Android 12.1) and the stable package has a more recent release date than the beta installation that gets replaced.

You can find the packages and installation instructions on Google’s OTA page. The process isn’t hard but follow the steps carefully to ensure nothing goes wrong.

Once the stable OTA is installed, be sure to go to the Android Beta program website and remove your device. If everything was done correctly, your data should be intact and no updates will be installed until the next stable release. You may still see a notification that there is a beta available, but it should go away in a couple of hours (or possibly after a reboot or two).

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users can’t do this yet because the 12.1 stable build hasn’t been released. It's been delayed till later this month or to April. If you can avoid installing the QPR3 Beta 1 update until then, you can follow this process as well.

This is technically a viable path to ejecting from the beta, but it also shows that the messaging was unclear — there should be a more direct and intentional process for remaining in such a program. Hopefully, the next one will provide a more detailed pathway out.

