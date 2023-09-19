There's no mistaking that Gmail is the most popular email service in the world. Whether you're working on a gaming PC, tablet, or an affordable Chromebook, Gmail offers a streamlined experience that can be tailored to your needs, making it perfect for both business and personal use. It also offers benefits that rival email services may not offer, such as larger file attachments, categorized emails, and compatibility with other programs in Google Workspace, like Google Drive.

One of Gmail's more intriguing features is its ability to archive messages. This feature allows you to remove important messages from your inbox and store them for viewing at a later date. What's more, Gmail allows you to unarchive messages and remove them from storage when they're no longer needed.

What you need to know about archiving messages

There aren't many things more frustrating than losing an important email. Unless you starred it or placed it in a specific folder in your Gmail account, it's easy for it to be buried under the countless emails you receive every day. This is why it's great that Gmail allows you to archive messages, which separates them from the other inboxes for easier retrieval later.

One of the best reasons to archive emails is to organize your messages. Archiving allows you to remove important emails from your main inbox without deleting them, clearing up inbox clutter in the process. The simplicity of archiving emails also makes it great for a variety of other things, such as saving conversations with friends, storing official documents, or keeping together files while working on collaborative projects. Plus, you can access these archived emails anytime by using the search box to locate them.

How to archive an email in Gmail on Windows and Mac

Archiving emails is simple, and Gmail makes it an easy experience across platforms. Here's how to make it work on Windows and Mac computers:

Archive a single message in Gmail

Open Gmail in your preferred browser. Hover your cursor over an email in your list to reveal icons to the right of the message. The archive icon is the first icon on the left. Left-click the archive icon (the box-shaped icon with the down-facing arrow), and the message is archived. ​​​​​You can also archive a message by right-clicking it instead, which brings up a list of commands. From the list, select Archive.

Archive multiple messages simultaneously in Gmail​​​​​

If you have multiple messages to archive at once, Gmail offers an option to bulk archive them:

Click the checkbox on the left side of each message you want to archive. Hover your cursor over one of the selected messages and right-click it. Choose Archive from the command list. Alternatively, select the Archive icon at the top of the email list.

Are you wondering how to find your archived messages? Read our guide that explains how Gmail archives messages and how to search for archived messages.

How to archive Gmail messages on mobile

Archiving messages on mobile platforms is even easier than on a computer. These steps work for Android and iOS devices.

Open the Gmail app on your phone. Find the message you want to archive from the email list, and click the profile image on the left side of the message. You'll see multiple icons in the upper-right corner of your screen, including the archive icon. Select it, and it's automatically sent to the archives. 2 Images Close

How to unarchive Gmail messages on Windows and Mac

Whether it's because the email served its purpose, you want to make space, or you accidentally archived it, there may come a time when you want to unarchive your messages. Unarchiving is also easy. Here's how it's done on Windows and Mac computers:

Click More in the main menu on the left side of the page. Select All Mail. If the main menu icon isn't available, click the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner to access it. From this list, you'll see all emails regardless of the folder. Scroll through the list until you find the message you archived. You can also search for it with the search bar. Click the email to open it. In the upper-left corner of the message, click the third icon from the right labeled Move to Inbox (similar to the archive icon but with a wavy pattern under the arrow). The archived email returns to your main inbox. Alternatively, click the checkbox of the message and select the Move to Inbox icon located at the top to move the email back to your inbox.

How to unarchive messages on mobile platforms

Like with archiving emails on a mobile device, unarchiving Gmail messages can be done similarly on both Android and iOS.

Open the Gmail app and tap the hamburger icon in the upper-left corner of your screen. Scroll down and select All Mail​​​​​. Locate your archived message in the list. You can also search for it in the search bar. Select the archived message. In the upper-right corner of the screen, tap the three-dot menu button. Tap Move to Inbox. The email returns to the inbox folder. 2 Images Close Alternatively, tap the profile image of the archived message and select Move to Inbox from the menu button. 2 Images Close

Archiving with Gmail: A simple experience

There are many ways to get the most out of your Gmail experience, and archiving messages allows you to clear space in your inbox while saving important information. You can also archive with other email services, such as Microsoft 365. However, with Gmail being the most popular emailing service in the world, this guide will certainly help those who need a smart and simple way to keep track of their files.