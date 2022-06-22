Some things in life cannot be undone. For some things, there will always be a permanent record: that scar you got trying to land a sick jump on your bike, that questionable marriage you had in Vegas, and your order history on Amazon. What do we do when we don’t want people to know about some of our more dubious decisions? We hide them. Some decisions you have to pay your best friend never to talk about, others, you just click a link.

How to archive Amazon orders

There is no way to delete orders from your Amazon history. The best you can do is to hide (aka archive) them:

Go to the Amazon homepage. Tap Accounts and lists in the upper right corner. Select Orders from the dropdown menu. Find the link at the bottom left side of the order you’d like to archive. Click Archive order at the bottom right to finish the process.

What does this accomplish? It hides the order from your order history. There’s still a record of it and it can still be viewed, it just doesn’t show up on the Orders page. Why would you want to archive an order? That’s a personal decision. Perhaps you share an account with someone and you’re buying them a gift. To ensure they don’t accidentally stumble upon the order for their gift, you could archive it. Granted, this prevents accidents. Anyone with access to that account can still view archived orders if they want.

How to view archived orders on Amazon

If you need to locate an archived order, you'll need to head back to your web browser. Fortunately, unarchiving orders is as simple as archiving orders. Here's the steps you'll need to follow:

Go to the Amazon homepage Tap Accounts and lists in the upper right corner. Select Account from the dropdown menu. Choose Archived orders and select the appropriate order Click Archive order at the bottom right to finish the process.

To view your archived orders, navigate to your Account page. Next, click on Archived orders. From here, you can interact with your orders just like you would normally be able to. You can view the order details, buy it again, get support, or write a review. If you’d like to remove an order from your archived orders, click Unarchive order at the bottom left of the order.

There are a few weak spots in this whole system. There’s no way to archive orders via the Android or iOS app, and there's no easy way to view them. On both desktop and the app, archived orders can be viewed by searching orders, which isn’t too bad since you’d have to know what to look for ahead of time to find it.

The real issue is that archiving an order doesn’t remove the item from your Buy Again list. If order obfuscation is your objective, then you’ll need to remove it from Buy Again as well. To do that, click on the item you want removed from your Buy Again list, then click on Remove this item. And don’t forget about Amazon Locker and Amazon Counter if you want to make sure the order never makes it to your porch.

Share your Amazon Prime membership instead of your login

Finally, for the ultimate solution in keeping your order history secret: don’t share your account. Many people share accounts, so they can share the benefits of their Amazon Prime membership, but it turns out you can share your Prime benefits with one other person. You don’t even have to have the same address.