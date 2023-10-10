Gmail lets you use standards like Simple Mail Transfer Protocol (SMTP) to access third-party email clients (such as Outlook and Thunderbird) or send emails from your WordPress site. But to do that, you'll allow less secure apps on your Gmail account. This was easy to do until last year when Google removed the option from the settings for non-enterprise users.

However, Google didn't completely block access to less secure apps. Instead, it gave you a more secure way to log in. This guide walks you through how to allow less secure apps in Gmail using your PC or even a budget Android phone and discusses the alternatives available to you.

Before you get started

Before you get started, knowing what you're getting into is essential. Google refers to apps that do not use modern security standards as less secure apps. Less secure apps ask you to sign in to your Google account using only your username and password, and they do not require any additional authentication. These apps increase the risk of your account and devices being compromised.

Examples of less secure apps include mail, contacts, and calendar sync applications on older versions of iOS and macOS. Some computer mail clients, such as older versions of Microsoft Outlook, are also on the list.

Google advises blocking these apps to improve data safety. Previously, you could allow them from your Google account, but this is no longer possible. The search giant discontinued support for less secure apps in May 2022 to keep your account safe. However, Google Workspace users can still activate less secure apps in Gmail until the fall of next year.

Use app password to allow less secure apps in Gmail

With the option to allow less secure apps from settings now gone, you're left with a more secure alternative to access these apps in Gmail— an app password. It's a 16-digit passcode that gives a less secure app or device permission to access your Google Account.

An app password can only be used with accounts that have two-step verification turned on. If turning on verification isn't an option for you, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Creating app password on a desktop

Below, we walk you through steps to create an app password on a desktop and how to use it to allow less secure apps in Gmail.

Open a web browser and go to your Google account. Select Security. Under How you sign in to Google, select 2-Step Verification. Scroll to the bottom and click App passwords. Enter a descriptive name to help you remember where you'll use this app password. Select Create. To use the app password, go to the Google Account settings of your email client and replace your regular password with the 16-character password you created. After you complete the process, return to the App passwords page and click Done.

You won't see the password again, so copy and paste it into the email program immediately.

Creating an app password on mobile

The option to create an app password isn't exclusive to desktop browsers. Check the steps below to learn how to create an app password on mobile.

Open the Google app. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner and select Google Account. Scroll right to select Security. Under How you sign in to Google, tap 2-Step Verification. 2 Images Close Enter your password for verification At the bottom of the new page, select App passwords. Enter a name that will help you remember where you intend to use the app password. Tap Create. 2 Images Close You'll see a 16-character code on the screen. Go to your Google Account settings in the email client you're trying to access and replace your regular password with the app password. When you complete the process, tap Done on the App passwords page. Close

You can create as many app-specific passwords as you need, but it's best to use a separate password for each service. If you need to create a new password for an email client or service, go back to the app passwords screen and delete the old password for that service. Then, generate a new password.

Switch to more secure apps in Gmail

Using more secure apps in Gmail is the way to go. Google discontinued support for less secure apps because they don't meet modern security standards. By switching to secure apps, you can sign in using the "Sign In with Google" option, which bypasses the need to allow less secure apps or create an app password.

For example, you may see requests to allow less secure apps if you use an older email client to send emails through Gmail. However, you can avoid this extra step by switching to a dedicated Gmail mailer that connects to the Google API. To use the Gmail mailer, you'll create a free Google Cloud Console account and generate an API key. You can also explore other mailers, such as SendLayer, that support the latest security protocols.

More secure apps help you maximize your privacy while using Gmail. A secure app complies with Google's security standards, allowing you to review the scope of account access it requests before connecting your Google Account. This lets you grant the app access to only specific parts of your Google Account, such as email or calendar, without revealing your password. You can also disconnect your Google Account from the app at any time.

Troubleshoot Gmail like a pro

Gmail is one of the best email services, but it isn't perfect. However, you can fix common issues and bugs occurring in Gmail.