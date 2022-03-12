Over the past several years, smartphones have all but replaced the household flashlight. Just about everyone in the US owns a cellphone, and most of them even have their phone within arm's reach at bedtime. When the lights go out, or you need to look in a dark corner, there's no need to dig through your kitchen's junk drawer in hopes of finding a flashlight with working batteries; your smartphone is the perfect substitute.

But what if your phone's flashlight is just a little too bright? Most Android owners will just have to live with their blinding beacons until Android 13 makes its debut later this year. If you're a Samsung owner, however, there's no need to wait since its phones already have a feature that lets you adjust the flashlight's brightness.

Follow the steps below to select just the perfect light intensity on your Samsung Galaxy phone for every situation.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Swipe down twice from the top of your phone's display to open the quick settings menu. Tap the Flashlight icon to turn it on (you won’t be able to adjust the brightness level otherwise). Tap the word “Flashlight“ below the icon to open the brightness slider. Alternatively, you can long-press the Flashlight icon itself to access it. Adjust the slider from Level 1 to Level 5 as you desire. After choosing a brightness level, tap Done to leave the setting.

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

With the setting saved, your LED flashlight will automatically use the new brightness level when you switch it on. If you want to change the intensity, simply repeat the process outlined above.

That’s how to adjust the brightness of your Samsung Galaxy phone’s flashlight. Yes, it's an incredibly simple tweak, but many new Samsung owners are unaware the flashlight brightness slider exists. If you've recently picked up a Samsung Galaxy S22, be sure to pick up a sturdy case to protect it from dings, drops, and other unspeakable damages.

The best Android gaming controllers in 2022 Game on

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email