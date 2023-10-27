Wear OS keeps getting better with every update. Developers have taken a liking to the platform, which is good news because it means we get hundreds of watch faces to choose from. You can add new faces to any of the best Android smartwatches to match your taste and style. Adding a new watch face on Wear OS is a straightforward process. You can do it from the watch or Wear OS app. Here's how.

Install a new watch face from your watch

The most direct way to install a new watch face is to do it from your watch. Here's how.

Tap your watch to wake it up. Hold your finger on the watch face for a few seconds to bring up the library. Swipe all the way to the right of the watch face library. Tap Add more watch faces.

Install a new watch face from the Play Store

The Google Play Store is the best repository of watch faces for Wear OS. Make sure your Wear OS smartwatch is registered to your Google account so that it shows up in the store.

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Check the box next to the target device. Select the watch face or the watch face app you want to install. Tap Install. 2 Images Close

Use a new watch face from your library

Next, you'll select a new face from your library and make it your new Wear OS watch face. This process swaps your active watch face for a new one.

Tap your watch screen to wake it up. Touch and hold your watch screen for a few seconds to open the library. 2 Images Close Swipe between the available watch faces. Tap the watch face you want to install. 2 Images Close

Third-party face libraries for Wear OS

You don't need to stick with the small library of Google-supplied watch faces. Several third-party libraries are full of watch faces for your Wear OS smartwatch. Most are free. These are easy to find on the Google Play Store or the Galaxy Store and open a new world of watch customization. You can download these libraries directly to your smartwatch like this:

Tap your watch screen to wake it up. Find the Play Store and tap it. Search for the app you want, such as Facer. Tap Install. 2 Images Close

Troubleshooting

You can take a few easy steps if you run into any trouble adding new Wear OS faces to your watch. The most common issues include apps not downloading to your smartwatch from the Play Store and terrible battery drain. Here's how to fix these issues.

Watch faces won't download to your watch from the Play Store

This is a common issue, although it's becoming rare since the Wear OS 4 update. Here's the situation: you browse the Play Store from your watch and find a watch face or third-party library you want to download. You tap Install, and nothing happens or you may get a Download Pending message.

Nobody is sure why this happens, but it's easy to fix. First, turn your watch's Wi-Fi off and on again. If that doesn't work, go to the Wear OS app on your phone and resync the apps. Either of those measures should fix it, but your best bet is to upgrade to Wear OS 4.

Your battery is draining like crazy

A common cause of excessive battery drain is watch faces. The more animations and interactive tools on the watch face, the more power that face needs. You can stop battery drain by choosing a simpler watch face. If your watch has an AMOLED screen, choose a black watch face and save more power.

Show off your new watch face

Use apps such as Facer for huge libraries of watch faces created by professionals and regular users. They integrate with Wear OS, so all that is required is to find the one you like and install it. When you're set up with the watch face that suits you, show it off to everyone you know.