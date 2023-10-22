Read receipts are popular in healthcare and finance industries that deal with confidential and time-sensitive data. But you don't have to be in such organizations to benefit from the feature. You may have sent an important message and need to know whether the recipient saw it. Several third-party tools have read receipts, but Gmail has it built-in, albeit with some conditions. We cover how to request and return read receipts in Gmail if you use the tech giant's email service. You can easily replicate the steps on a computer or any 5G phone with good internet connectivity.

Read receipts are only available for users with a work or school Gmail set up by an administrator. They don't work with gmail.com accounts.

How to request a read receipt

You can request read receipts on both the Gmail mobile and web apps.

Request a read receipt on a PC

If the feature is available for you, follow these steps to request a read receipt in your next email:

Log into your Gmail account at gmail.google.com. Click the Compose button in the upper-left corner of the screen to start writing a new email. Type your email, filling in the recipient and subject boxes. Click the More (three-dot) icon in the lower-right corner of the message composer. A pop-up box appears. Select Request read receipt from the options. Send the message using the blue Send button on the bottom left of the composer. You get an email showing the exact time and date the person opened the message.

Request a read receipt on mobile

Follow these steps to request a read receipt when sending an email on your phone:

Launch the Gmail mobile app. Tap the Compose button in the lower-right corner of the screen to start writing a new email. Type your email and fill in the recipient and subject boxes. Tap the More (three-dot) icon in the upper-right corner of the message composer. A box pops up. 2 Images Close Choose Request read receipt from the options. Send the message using the Send button next to the More icon in the upper-right corner. 2 Images Close

Some recipients have the option to approve or deny read-receipt requests. So, you may not get a receipt unless the person approves it.

How to return a read receipt

If you receive an email with a read-receipt request from your organization or otherwise, here's how to deal with it:

Launch Gmail on your computer. You're taken to your inbox. Open the message. A pop-up appears, notifying you that the sender requested a read receipt. You also get two options to manage the receipt. Click Send receipts to send the receipt immediately. Alternatively, click Not now to send the receipt later. You're prompted to send the receipt the next time you open the message.

If someone requests a read receipt, you should see a message. If no message appears, it means your receipt was sent automatically. This is very likely if the sender uses a third-party read receipt checker.

Drawbacks of Gmail's read receipts feature

Gmail's read receipts feature has a few drawbacks. Here are some of them.

Read receipts are not available to regular gmail.com account users. You can only use the feature if you have a G-Suite account (work, business, or school Gmail set up by an administrator).

Receipts are not compatible with mass email lists. They only work when you use To and Cc.

You have to request receipts manually for each new message you send. There isn't a setting to permanently turn it on.

Your recipient doesn't have to accept your receipt request. They can choose to reject it. So, you can't be sure they haven't read your email.

A receipt doesn't necessarily mean the recipient has read your message. An IMAP-based email client, for example, may send a read receipt if the user marks your message as read without opening it.

You may not get a read receipt if your administrator restricts receipts to certain people within or outside your organization or if your email recipient uses a program that doesn't synchronize in real time, like a Post Office Protocol (POP) client.

Gmail's read receipts feature is useful when it works

If you have access to it, the Gmail read receipts feature is handy, especially in a professional context, thanks to the level of visibility it provides into email interactions. However, be mindful of the limitations. For example, if you created group emails in your Gmail to reach multiple contacts easily, you can't use read receipts.