While Proton Mail offers unmatched security, privacy perks, and native apps on the major platforms, including Android, relying on their email client might not be convenient for everyone. Whether you are a long-time Outlook user drawn to Proton Mail's privacy features or looking to consolidate your email workflows, this guide walks you through the necessary steps to integrate Proton Mail into your Outlook app.

Although Proton Mail and Outlook don't natively connect, you can bridge the gap using Proton Mail's built-in tools. We walk you through setting up IMAP and SMTP connections and explain how the Proton Mail Bridge enables you to access your encrypted emails within your Outlook client.

Set up Proton Mail to Outlook

Unlike Gmail, Yahoo, and iCloud, you can't just enter your Proton Mail ID and password to Outlook and sync your inbox. These email providers offer ready-to-use IMAP and SMTP credentials for client integration. However, the same isn't true for Proton Mail. Since it prioritizes end-to-end encryption, Proton Mail requires a different approach.

Proton Mail encrypts your emails on their servers and decrypts them on your devices. This design ensures that only you and the recipient can read the content of your messages. Since Outlook doesn't have the necessary keys to decrypt the emails, direct IMAP/SMTP access would bypass this encryption. Here is where Proton Mail Bridge comes into play. Before we go ahead with the setup, it's important to have a word about it.

What is Proton Mail Bridge?

Proton Mail Bridge acts as a local application that runs on your computer all the time. It decrypts your Proton Mail messages locally and provides Outlook with decrypted emails via a local IMAP/SMTP server. The app works as a translator that decodes Proton Mail's encrypted data into a format that Outlook understands.

When you set up Proton Mail in Outlook, the app asks for relevant IMAP and SMTP credentials. Bridge generates such credentials for your Proton account. This key security measure allows you to use Proton Mail within Outlook without compromising security.

Set up Proton Mail Bridge

You first need to set up Proton Mail Bridge for your account. Follow the steps below.

Go to Proton Mail Bridge on the web and download the app build for your desktop OS. Launch Proton Mail Bridge and select Start setup. Enter your Proton account details and select Sign in. Select your email client from the following menu. Click Microsoft Outlook. Select Install the certificate. You need to enter your system password to confirm the decision. Proton Mail Bridge generates IMAP and SMTP credentials for your account.

Now, you are set to use these credentials in Outlook.

Integrate Proton Mail inbox with Outlook desktop

In the screenshots below, we use the legacy Outlook app on Mac. If you use the latest Outlook app on Windows or Mac, switch to the legacy client.

We tried setting up Proton Mail on the latest Outlook client but ran into errors. Then we switched to the legacy app, and it worked like a charm.