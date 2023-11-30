Over the past decade, smartphones have gone from being a nice-to-have luxury item to an essential part of everyday life. We use our phones for work, play, family, and everything in between, so you may have emails, passwords, or photos on your phone that you don't want someone to stumble upon. At the same time, you may want to lend your awesome new phone when a friend, coworker, or partner is in need. Android has a built-in solution: Guest Profiles.

How to create a new user profile on your Android phone

Before you hand over your phone, create a user profile and give another person their own space on your phone. Here's how:

Open Settings on your phone. Scroll down and tap System. Close Scroll down again and select Multiple users. Turn on Allow multiple users. Close From the new options, select Add user and tap OK in the confirmation window. Close Give your new user/profile a name and tap OK. Close

Now that you have a new profile, you can back out of the menu tree or switch to the new profile. If you switch right away, be ready to set up the new profile like you would a new phone. If this profile is for someone else, make sure they're around to set it up.

How to create a guest profile on your Android phone

A guest is slightly different from a user on Android phones. A user profile can download apps and save data. A guest profile is temporary, and all data generated by the guest is deleted when switching out of that profile.

Go to the Multiple users menu in the System menu. Select Add guest. Close

Guest mode is a bare-bones experience. The guest has access to your networks but not your apps. If they want to use an app that isn't pre-installed on your phone, they must log in to the Play Store and download it.

How to switch between profiles on your Android phone

Now that you have these new accounts on your phone, you'll need to access them. Here's how to get it done:

Go to the Quick Settings menu by swiping down from the home screen two times. Tap the profile icon at the bottom of the screen. Select the user to whose account you want to switch. Close If you turned on the Add users from lock screen toggle, you can access these features from the lock screen by swiping down once.

You can change the color of the default profile icon, take a picture to create a new one, or select an image from your phone's storage.

How to change the profile icons on user accounts

Now that your phone is set up for multiple users, add some personality to it with a custom profile icon.

Go to the Quick Settings menu. Tap the profile icon at the bottom of the screen. Select Manage users. Tap the user whose image you want to change. Close Tap the camera icon in the lower-right corner of the profile icon. Close Change the color of your icon, choose a picture from your storage, or take a photo on the fly for your profile image.

How to delete a user profile on Android phones

All good things must come to an end, and you may need to get rid of an account on your phone. Deleting a user profile is faster than adding one.

Go to the Multiple users menu and select the profile you want to delete. Tap Delete user. When the confirmation window pops up, select Delete. Close

Things to keep in mind

Managing user profiles on your Android device is intuitive, but you should be aware of some things. When you set up an account for someone on your phone, you don't have access to that account. As the administrator, you can delete it, but your new user can set up a PIN and fingerprint for their account, which locks you out of their corner of the phone.

This setup is perfect for partners, coworkers, and a shared family tablet where everyone has their own apps and games without crowding someone else's space. And if you want to share your Netflix account, we have a solution for that.