Podcasts attract an ever-increasing number of listeners around the globe, and for good reason. It's an excellent source of entertainment and an opportunity to learn something new. They're also convenient to listen to on the go, be it on a smartphone or a portable Android tablet.

Many creators post their podcasts exclusively on Patreon or provide exclusive content to subscribers. Subscribing to an RSS feed lets you follow their posts and recent episodes without jumping between apps.

We show you how to get a creator's RSS link, assuming they have one, and how to add it to your favorite podcast app.

Get the creator's RSS link

To subscribe to a creator's podcast, you'll need their private RSS link. To get the link, follow the steps below:

Go to Patreon and log in to your account. Find and tap the desired creator's name on the home feed. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. Tap the Get audio RSS link option.

Doing so on Android copies the RSS link to your clipboard, after which you can paste it into your podcast app. On iOS, a list of available podcast apps appears automatically, and you can choose which app to subscribe to.

How to add a Patreon feed to your podcast app

Most popular podcast apps support the RSS link on Android, including Beyond Pod, Google Podcasts, Podcast Addict, and others. On the iOS side, it works with Apple Podcasts, OverCast, Pocket Casts, and more. Certain apps, such as Pocket Casts, require extra steps, while others, such as PodBean and Spotify, don't support RSS links. Refer to the documentation on Patreon to find supported podcast apps.

The subscription process for different apps differs slightly based on the interface but generally follows the same simple template. We look at one of the more popular Android apps: Google Podcasts.

Google Podcasts

Subscribing via Google Podcasts is done in a few short steps.

Open the Google Podcasts app. Tap Library in the lower-right corner of the home screen. Tap Subscriptions from the menu that appears. Close Tap the link icon in the upper-right corner of the screen, to the left of the three dots. A prompt asks you to enter an RSS link. Enter the RSS link copied earlier and tap Subscribe. Close

All of your favorite podcasts in one app

Subscribing via an RSS link is an excellent way to keep your favorite Patreon creators in one place. Most apps make it simple to subscribe to an RSS feed in a few short steps.