Do you take your smartphone with you everywhere you go? For many of us, the phone never leaves our side. It either sits snuggly in a pocket or is gripped tight so that we don't drop it and crack the screen. We even keep phone chargers around the house and in our cars, so we are never faced with a dead battery. Since we always have our phones on us, they make the perfect companion in an emergency. Your phone can give emergency services a snapshot of your medical information to help you in case of an accident. Your Android phone isn't magic, though. You'll need to enter your medical information, so it can be accessed when the time arises. Here's how.

We've used a Google Pixel 7 for this guide. If you use another Android smartphone, the names for some settings may be different. Also, the Personal Safety app is preinstalled on Pixel phones and adds features that aren't available in the Medical Information settings.

How to add medical information to your Android phone

To enter this information, you'll need to go to your phone's settings. Open Settings, scroll down, and tap the Safety & Emergency option. It should be between the Location and Passwords & Accounts options.

From the Safety & Emergency menu, tap Medical Information to fill out the medical information fields. You can add your name, blood type, allergies, medications, address, medical notes, and organ donor status.

Tapping each of these fields opens a text box for you to enter your information. The only exceptions to this are the Organ Donor and Blood Type fields, which display a list for you to choose from.

On Samsung phones, tap the pencil icon in the upper-right corner to see and edit the medical information fields. If you own a Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, follow these instructions.

The medical information you add to your Android phone is only saved on your device, so you don't have to worry about Google learning your blood type or finding out about your dairy allergy.

How to display medical information in an emergency

The bottom of the Medical Information screen displays a box stating, "To help in an emergency, people can view this info without unlocking your device." To turn this option on or off, tap Change Settings and tap the Allow access to emergency info toggle switch. We recommend leaving this enabled so that paramedics and other emergency service staff members can access this valuable, life-saving information.

Setting close friends or family members as your emergency contacts is a good idea. When you have an emergency, your phone allows people to view and call these contacts without unlocking your device, as long as you allowed access to your emergency information.

To choose your emergency contacts, go to the Safety & Emergency settings and select Emergency Contacts. Next, tap the Add Contact option and choose a person from your contact list that you want to add. Your phone sends them a text message to let them know you added them as an emergency contact. You might want to tell them ahead of time, so they know what's happening and won't think you're in trouble. You know how mums can be!

How to turn on Emergency SOS mode

Emergency SOS mode is a great backup when you're feeling under threat and fear for your safety. We'll briefly walk your through the steps to set up the feature in this guide, but check out our How to enable Emergency SOS guide for an in-depth explainer.

To turn it on Emergency SOS, go to Settings > Safety & Emergency > Emergency SOS and tap the toggle button next to Use Emergency SOS to enable the feature. Then, press the Power button five times or more when you have an emergency and need help. Your phone plays a loud alarm sound by default.

You can also turn on other actions when Emergency SOS is activated, including Call emergency services, Share info with emergency contacts, and Record emergency video. To enable these, tap their respective toggle on the Emergency SOS screen and complete the on-screen instructions.

The emergency video option may require you to go into the permissions of your Personal Safety app, depending on whether it has permission to access your camera and microphone.

You'll also need to complete the setup to use the option to share info with emergency contacts. You'll need to confirm the emergency contacts you added and agree to share your location in Google Maps all the time.

By tapping the Share info option, your phone automatically guides you to the setting you'll need to change if you haven't set your location settings for Google Maps to Allow all the time.

Your Google Pixel Watch can help you in an emergency, too!

Now that your Android phone is filled with handy medical information and emergency contacts, it's time to get your smartwatch in on the action. Set up Emergency SOS and Fall detection on your Google Pixel Watch. Your watch can call emergency services when you press the crown or happen to fall down.