Gmail is a popular email service with a clean interface and useful features, such as sending encrypted emails and changing your display name. You can also use your Gmail account to send emails using other clients, which is useful if you want to bring your iCloud email account to your 5G Android smartphone or tablet. However, the process isn't straightforward. You must create an app-specific password first. This guide walks you through how to add an iCloud email to Gmail.

Creating an app-specific password

Before you can add your iCloud email to Gmail, you'll create an app-specific password. It's an additional security layer from Apple that lets you sign in to third-party apps, like Gmail, with your Apple ID. When you use an app-specific password to sign in, the app doesn't store or collect your Apple ID password. Follow the steps below to create an app-specific password for Gmail.

Open your web browser on your computer. Go to your Apple ID Sign-In and Security settings and sign in using your Apple ID. Select App-Specific Passwords. Enter a name for the password. We use "Gmail." Click Create. You'll see a 16-character password. Keep a note of the password, as you'll need it to add your iCloud email to Gmail.

How to add an iCloud email to Gmail using your desktop

iCloud uses SMTP (Simple Mail Transfer Protocol) and IMAP (Internet Message Access Protocol) standards, which Gmail also supports. You can easily add your iCloud email to Gmail by defining the SMTP server name and entering the app-specific password. Follow the steps below to learn how.

Go to Gmail on your web browser and sign in using your Google account. Click the settings icon in the upper-right corner of the page. On the page that opens, select See All Settings. Select the Accounts and Import tab on the settings page. In the Send mail as section, click Add another email address. You'll see a new pop-up window. Enter your iCloud email address and click Next Step. Enter smtp.mail.me.com in the SMTP Server field and type your iCloud email address again in the username field. In the password field, enter the app-specific password for Gmail that you just created. Select Secured connection using TLS and click the Add Account button. Google sends a confirmation mail to your iCloud Mail. Click the confirmation link, and you're good to go.

How to add an iCloud email to Gmail using your mobile

You can also add your iCloud email to your Gmail using your smartphone. This tutorial uses a Samsung smartphone running Android 13-based One UI 5.1, but you should be able to follow the steps on your iPhone.

Open the Gmail app on your phone. Tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Select Add another account. 2 Images Close If you see an option to add iCloud, select it. If not, tap Other. Enter your iCloud email address and tap Next. On the page that opens, enter the app-specific password you created earlier and tap Next. 3 Images Close Configure the incoming and outgoing server settings by entering the app-specific password again. Tap Next when you're done. Enter the name you want to be displayed on sent emails and tap Next. That's it. You have now added your iCloud email to Gmail.

Gmail lets you do more with your iCloud email

Adding your iCloud email to Gmail gives you more control over your inbox and access to apps and tools that help you manage your emails more efficiently. If you run into problems with Gmail, these tips can help you fix them quickly and easily.