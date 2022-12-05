Typos and grammatical errors in your email never leave a good impression on the recipient. Instead of proofreading your emails, it's a good idea to install a dedicated spell and grammar checker tool like Grammarly to Outlook and identify embarrassing errors before pressing the Send button. Grammarly is available as an Outlook add-on and a web extension for Windows, Mac, and the top Chromebooks.

Aside from spotting spelling and grammar mistakes, Grammarly helps you improve clarity, engagement, and delivery. It can also catch plagiarized content. It's a must-have add-on for writers, researchers, students, and professionals. Since the company's extension is available for Microsoft Outlook, you don't need to leave your email's compose screen to find spelling errors.

Install Grammarly for Microsoft Outlook

First, download the Grammarly add-in to make it available in Microsoft Outlook and Word. Follow the steps below.

Visit Grammarly on the web and download the add-in on your computer. Open the downloaded file from the Downloads folder on your PC. Select Get started. Enable the checkmark beside Grammarly for Outlook and click the Install button.

Grammarly installs the add-on to the Outlook app on Windows. Let's see it in action.

Open Outlook on your PC. You'll see Grammarly in the top menu bar. If you don't find Grammarly at the top, manually enable it from the Add-ins menu. Select File in the upper-left corner and select Options. Click Add-ins from the left sidebar and select Go beside the Manage menu. Click the check box beside Grammarly and select OK. Grammarly appears on your Outlook app. Select it, click the More menu (three-dot), and select Log in. When Grammarly on the web opens, log in with your account details and let it launch Outlook. Click the New Email button in the upper-left corner and write your business email. Click Open Grammarly in the upper-left corner and check suggestions to improve your writing. Go through the Grammarly suggestions and make relevant changes to your draft. You can also open the Adjust Goals menu in Grammarly and get tailored writing suggestions based on your goals and audience.

Outlook comes with Microsoft Editor to correct your spelling mistakes and add refinements to your sentences. But it's basic at best and doesn't match Grammarly's advanced suggestions.

Add Grammarly to Outlook web

Microsoft Outlook's web version is feature-packed with OneNote, To-Do, Skype, and Microsoft 365 integration. If you prefer the Outlook web version, use the Grammarly add-on to find spelling and grammar mistakes in your email draft.

Grammarly's web extension is available on all major web browsers like Safari, Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, and Opera. Once you install the Grammarly extension to your browser, it enables spell and grammar checking across most websites, including Outlook.

Open your preferred browser on your computer. We're using Google Chrome as an example. Visit the Chrome Web Store. Search for Grammarly and open the extension info menu. Select the Add to Chrome button. You can check Grammarly in action from the extension bar at the top. Open it. Log in with your Grammarly account details. Head to the Outlook web version and click New message in the upper-right corner. When you draft your email message, Grammarly runs in the background to catch spelling and grammar errors. Click the number of Grammarly suggestions at the bottom and accept or dismiss changes. 2 Images Close If Grammarly isn't working for you, enable it for Outlook.live.com. Expand the Grammarly extension from the top and turn on the Check for writing suggestions for Outlook toggle.

You can make relevant changes to your Grammarly account from the same menu.

Grammarly pricing

Grammarly offers a free version with an option to unlock more features via a paid subscription. The pricing starts at $12 per month. If you're trying to weigh your options or whether you actually need all the bells and whistles, you can check Grammarly's comparison chart to learn the differences.

Compose the perfect email on Outlook

Aside from Outlook and Microsoft Word, you can use Grammarly with Google Docs. The Chrome Web Store isn't limited to extensions like Grammarly. Check our best Google Chrome extensions to improve your web-browsing experience.