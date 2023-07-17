Google Calendar and Microsoft Outlook are fantastic internet calendars that work seamlessly with their respective email apps (Gmail and Outlook, respectively). However, adding your Google Calendar to Microsoft Outlook is easy if it's time for a new calendar. Regardless of your reason, if you don't find Google Calendar's advanced features helpful, use this guide to switch to Outlook Calendar seamlessly.

Still, you can't use the Google Calendar or Outlook apps to transfer your calendar data. You'll need to use a desktop browser. You can follow this tutorial on any browser. Plus, you can perform these steps on one of our favorite budget Chromebooks if that's your preference.

Should I sync or export my calendar?

There are two ways to add a Google Calendar to Outlook. Syncing a calendar updates Outlook with your Google Calendar events in real time, whereas exporting moves a snapshot of your Google Calendar.

You'll want to sync your calendar if you use both apps simultaneously, but export your calendar if you're switching from Google Calendar to Outlook. Read on to find out to sync and export your Google Calendar to Outlook.

If you're attempting to sync or export a workplace account, you may need to ask for the relevant permissions from your IT department before you begin.

Even though you'll use a desktop browser to sync or export your Google Calendar, the data appears in the Outlook Android and iOS apps as long as you're signed in with the same Microsoft account.

How to sync Google Calendar with Outlook

These steps import your Google Calendar into Outlook and update Outlook in real time.

Open Google Calendar on a desktop browser. Click the three-dot button next to the calendar you wish to sync. Click Settings and sharing from the pop-up window. Click Integrate calendar from the sidebar. Scroll down and copy the URL under Secret address in iCal format.

Now your Google Calendar link is ready to import into Outlook. Note that if you copy the address under Public address in iCal format, your calendar will be viewable publicly.

We'll now walk you through importing this link into Outlook. We use the browser version of Outlook here. If you haven't created an Outlook account, you must do this before you start.

Open Outlook on a desktop browser. Click Add calendar at the left of your screen. Click Subscribe from web from the sidebar. Paste your iCAL URL. Choose a calendar name, color, calendar icon, and calendar section from the drop-down menu (you can change this later). Click Import.

Your Google calendar is now synced with Outlook.

How to import Google Calendar to Outlook

If you're deleting your Google account or want to switch calendars, import Google Calendar to Outlook. This doesn't update your calendar in real-time, so make sure you're ready to switch before you start.

Open Google Calendar on a desktop browser. Click the three-dot button next to the calendar you wish to sync. Click Settings and sharing from the pop-up window. Click Import & export at the top of the sidebar. Scroll down and click Export.

This saves a ZIP file containing all calendars you can modify. Don't worry if it includes calendars you don't want to import into Outlook. You can easily filter them later. Unzip the file, and you're ready to move on.

Open Outlook.com on a desktop browser. Click Add calendar at the left of your screen. Click Upload from file from the sidebar. Click Browse and navigate to the calendar file (.ics file) you downloaded. Select a calendar from that file and click Import.

If you wish to import multiple calendars, you must repeat the process each time.

Use the calendar that works best for you

Google Calendar and Outlook are part of similar services with extensive functionality, but which is better? With a Gmail account, you can access Calendar alongside numerous other helpful Google apps part of G Suite. With an Outlook email account, you can access Microsoft Office apps.