Cash App is a popular cash payment app that makes sending online money to people easier. Pull out your Android phone, open the app, and send money immediately from your account to any contact you want. It's great for splitting a check, paying for a favor, settling a friendly debt, and paying with supporting small businesses.

But here's the thing about paying: You need money to do it. That requires replenishing your Cash App balance for easy payouts. If you're new to payment apps, it may not be immediately clear how this works or how you can customize it to manage your accounts properly. Our guide walks you through what you need to know.

How to add more cash to your Cash App balance

Before you begin these steps, download the Cash App onto your phone and then create your account. You're asked to link a funding account to Cash App and verify it to add funds. It's a good idea to add a bank account you know will have a ready supply of funds to transfer to Cash App. If that doesn't work, we show you below how to add a new account that works better for this.

Double-check you have available funds to transfer from your connected account and that adding these funds doesn't get in the way of your automated monthly payments and other obligations. Open Cash App on your device. The app typically starts at the home screen, which is a quick calculator used to set a payment. Skip down to the lower-left menu corner, where you'll see a currency amount. That shows how much money is currently in your Cash App balance. If it looks low, select that currency amount to add more. Close Cash App takes you to a settings screen. At the top of this screen is your balance. Below the balance, select the button that says Add Cash. A pop-up window displays several preset cash options between $10 and $200, as well as an option to select a custom amount. Choose the amount of cash you want and select Add. Enter your security PIN in the following screen to authenticate the transaction. 2 Images Close Funds transfer to your selected primary bank account, and you'll receive a confirmation notice that the funds have gone through. If you have multiple linked accounts, you may get an option to choose the account you want to use first. Select Done to complete the transaction.

How to add a new bank account to Cash App

Sometimes, the first bank account you connect and verify isn't great to regularly add cash from. You may want to add a different, more casual account or a debit card.

Open Cash App. Select the user icon in the upper-right corner of the calculator home screen. Scroll down and select Linked Banks. Close Link a bank account, debit card, or credit card, including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. You can also link your PayPal account, which may be particularly useful. Usually, you'll link a debit card to access the full range of options. Select Continue when you're ready. 2 Images Close Enter your card or account information, and follow the prompts to complete the process.

Now you're cashed up and ready!

With the right card or account linked, you're now ready to transfer funds immediately so that you always have cash in your Cash App account. Keep an eye on your balances, and you should be good to go! If you're looking at digital wallets to find one you like, stop by our comparison article on Google Pay vs. Samsung Pay.