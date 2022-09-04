Not everyone prefers the default Arial font in Google Docs. Google offers several font styles, and you can add more fonts if you aren't fond of the default selection in Google Docs. Whether you use a Windows desktop, Mac, or one of the best Chromebooks, Google syncs the added fonts (and extensions) to your account and makes them available on every device.

You must use the right fonts in a Google Docs draft to differentiate your business proposal, resume, report, or newsletter from others. Your extra effort may be a deciding factor for the recipient. You can either use the main font list or go with an extension to customize the font style in Google Docs.

Add fonts to Google Docs

Google allows you to add new fonts from the font toolbar at the top. Follow the steps below to check and add new fonts to Google Docs:

Visit Google Docs on the web and sign in with your Google account details. Select the + icon in the lower-left corner to create a blank document, or pick one of the built-in Docs templates. We selected the Meeting notes template for reference. Select the Fonts drop-down list at the top. Click More fonts. The following menu shows a long list of fonts sorted by popularity. If you're looking for a specific font, use the search bar at the top. You can also filter fonts by alphabetical, trending, or date added to narrow down search results. Select the fonts you want to add. Those fonts appear on the right side under the My fonts menu. Click the x mark beside unnecessary default fonts to trim the list. Select OK. Open the Fonts menu, select your newly added font, and continue your work.

Add fonts to Google Docs using extensions

A third-party extension called Extensis Fonts unlocks hundreds of fonts in Google Docs. Go through the steps below to install Extensis Fonts in your account.

Open a Google Docs document on the web (refer to the steps above). Select Extensions in the menu bar. Expand Add-ons and select Get add-ons to open Google Workspace Marketplace. Select the magnifier icon at the top to search for Extensis Fonts. Click the suggestion. Select Install from the extension info menu. Select Continue to confirm your decision. Give necessary permission from the following menu to complete the process.

Now, let's check Extensis Fonts in action.

From your Google Docs document, select Extensions at the top, expand Extensis Fonts, and select Start. The Extensis Fonts menu appears on the right side with a long list of fonts. The extension sorts the default list alphabetically. Highlight text in the Google Docs document and return to the Extensis Fonts menu to apply a new font style.

There is no way to preselect a font from Extensis Fonts before you start working on your document. You must go through the steps above every time you want to change fonts.

You can also check extensions like Magic Rainbow Unicorn (yes, that's the name) and Fun Text to add colorful effects to your document text.

Can I upload custom fonts to Google Docs?

Google doesn't allow users to add a local or custom (anything outside the default fonts or extension) font to Google Docs. We hope Google considers including it in future updates but don't hold your hopes high. It's a niche function, and the default font selection should serve most people completely fine.

Deliver a personal touch to your document

Once you make relevant changes with custom fonts, save the Google Docs document to the cloud or on your device. Google's online word processor isn't limited to several font styles. Check our best Google Docs tips and tricks to draft new documents like a pro.