Numerous events on Facebook cater to people of all interests. Whether it's a festival or a group get-together, you'll find something for everyone in any location on your Android phone. While Facebook has a built-in calendar, it isn't something people use to plan their lives like Google Calendar. You can streamline your schedule and make it to every event by syncing your Facebook calendar with Google Calendar.

How to add Facebook events to Google Calendar

The steps for adding Facebook events to Google Calendar vary depending on the device you use.

How to add Facebook events to Google Calendar on desktop

Log in to Facebook. From your Feed, select Events on the left. If you don't see it, tap See More. Select the event you want to add to Google Calendar. You can choose an event at the top of the screen or select My Events in the left panel to see the events you created or saved. Tap the overflow menu (the three dots) and select Add to Calendar. Select Add to Calendar in the dialog box. Select Export and download the .ics file to your computer. Go to the Google Calendar website. Tap the Settings gear at the top of the screen. Select Settings. Tap Import & Export on the left. Tap Select file from your computer. Select the .ics file you just downloaded. Tap the Import button.

You've now successfully added the Facebook event to your Google Calendar.

How to add Facebook events to Google Calendar on Android

Open the Facebook app on your Android device. Tap the overflow menu in the upper-right corner. Select Events. Close Select the event you'd like to add to your calendar. If the event is reoccurring, select the specific instance you'd like to add to your calendar. Tap the overflow menu below the event title. Close Select Add to calendar. If you haven't given Facebook permission to access your calendar, you'll do so now. If you have multiple Google Calendars, select the one you'd like to add it to. Close

After selecting your desired calendar, the event is automatically added in a few minutes.

How to add Facebook events to Google Calendar on iOS or iPadOS

Launch the Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap the overflow menu in the lower-right corner of your screen. Select Events. Select the event you'd like to add to your calendar. If the event is reoccurring, select the specific instance you'd like to add to your calendar. Tap the overflow menu near the event title. Select Add to calendar. If you haven't given Facebook permission to access your calendar, you'll do so now. Select your Google Calendar from the list of calendars that display.

After selecting your Google Calendar, the event is added to your calendar shortly.

How to find the Facebook events you added to your Google Calendar

After adding these events to your calendar, you may want to find them all. You can use Google Calendar's search feature to find them.

Go to Google Calendar on the web or through an app. Tap the magnifying glass icon on the screen. Close Search for the word Facebook. Close

All of your Facebook events appear in the search results.