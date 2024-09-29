Numerous events on Facebook cater to people of all interests. Whether it's a festival or a group get-together, you'll find something for everyone in any location on your Android phone. While Facebook has a built-in calendar, it isn't something people use to plan their lives like Google Calendar. You can streamline your schedule and make it to every event by syncing your Facebook calendar with Google Calendar.

Facebook logo against a wood fence
How to add Facebook events to Google Calendar

The steps for adding Facebook events to Google Calendar vary depending on the device you use.

How to add Facebook events to Google Calendar on desktop

  1. Log in to Facebook.
  2. From your Feed, select Events on the left. If you don't see it, tap See More.
    The Facebook feed on the web with a red arrow pointing to the Events option on the left side of the screen
  3. Select the event you want to add to Google Calendar. You can choose an event at the top of the screen or select My Events in the left panel to see the events you created or saved.
  4. Tap the overflow menu (the three dots) and select Add to Calendar.
    The Facebook Events page with the options open for an event with a red box around the more button and the Add to calendar button
  5. Select Add to Calendar in the dialog box.
  6. Select Export and download the .ics file to your computer.
    The Export Event dialog box on the Facebook website with a red box around the Export button
  7. Go to the Google Calendar website.
  8. Tap the Settings gear at the top of the screen.
  9. Select Settings.
    The Google Calendar website with the Settings menu open and a red box around the settings gear and settings option
  10. Tap Import & Export on the left.
    The Google Calendar website Settings menu with a red arrow pointing to the Import & export option
  11. Tap Select file from your computer.
    The Google Calendar Import & export menu with a red box around the Select file from your computer button
  12. Select the .ics file you just downloaded.
  13. Tap the Import button.
    Import & export settings in Google Calendar with a red box around the Import button

You've now successfully added the Facebook event to your Google Calendar.

How to add Facebook events to Google Calendar on Android

  1. Open the Facebook app on your Android device.
  2. Tap the overflow menu in the upper-right corner.
  3. Select Events.
    The main feed in the Facebook Android app with a red box around the three lines at the top right
    The menu in the Facebook Android app with a red box around the events option
  4. Select the event you'd like to add to your calendar. If the event is reoccurring, select the specific instance you'd like to add to your calendar.

  5. Tap the overflow menu below the event title.
    The Events section of the Facebook Android app
    The page for an event in the Facebook Android app with a red box around the more button
  6. Select Add to calendar. If you haven't given Facebook permission to access your calendar, you'll do so now.

  7. If you have multiple Google Calendars, select the one you'd like to add it to.
    The more menu for an event in the Facebook Android app
    Selecting a calendar to add an event to in the Facebook Android app

After selecting your desired calendar, the event is automatically added in a few minutes.

How to add Facebook events to Google Calendar on iOS or iPadOS

  1. Launch the Facebook app on your iPhone or iPad.
  2. Tap the overflow menu in the lower-right corner of your screen.
  3. Select Events.
  4. Select the event you'd like to add to your calendar. If the event is reoccurring, select the specific instance you'd like to add to your calendar.
  5. Tap the overflow menu near the event title.
  6. Select Add to calendar.
  7. If you haven't given Facebook permission to access your calendar, you'll do so now.
  8. Select your Google Calendar from the list of calendars that display.

After selecting your Google Calendar, the event is added to your calendar shortly.

The Facebook app on a phone, which is sitting next to a laptop
How to find the Facebook events you added to your Google Calendar

After adding these events to your calendar, you may want to find them all. You can use Google Calendar's search feature to find them.

  1. Go to Google Calendar on the web or through an app.
  2. Tap the magnifying glass icon on the screen.
  3. Search for the word Facebook.

All of your Facebook events appear in the search results.