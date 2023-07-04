Discord is among the more popular instant messengers. It lets users form communities around virtually any topic, share opinions and funny memes, or partake in jolly gaming cooperation. Furthermore, it works seamlessly across numerous platforms, including Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows. In other words, you can chat with friends and make connections from the comfort of your favorite Android tablet.

As with any online community, emojis play an important role when it comes to expressing yourself. And adding custom emojis on Discord is easier than adding bots to your server. In this guide, we show you how to add custom emojis to your Discord server.

How to add custom emojis on Discord

As long as you have permission to do so, Discord lets you add up to 50 custom emojis to a server. By permission, we mean that you're either the owner or moderator of a specific server. On top of that, Discord Nitro subscribers can add another 50 animated emojis.

Here's how to add custom Discord emojis on Android:

Select the Discord server that you want to add emojis to. Click the three dots at the top of the screen. Open Settings from the menu that pops up. 2 Images Close Choose Emoji from the subsequent menu. Click the purple Upload Emoji button to add emojis. 2 Images Close This lets you choose from files on your device.

There are certain restrictions when uploading an emoji to Discord. For one, it must be in JPEG, PNG, or GIF format. It also can't exceed 256KB in size and 128 x 128 in resolution. Once you've added the emojis, you can freely use them across other servers.

Up your emoji game on Discord

Assuming you've already designed the emojis, it'll probably take you no more than a few minutes to add them to your server. Also, if you subscribed to a particular Twitch streamer, you can use their emojis across Discord. Granted, only their static counterparts.