With Discord being an online chat platform run by the users for the users, you'll be relying on humans to provide content and moderation. However, introducing bots to your Discord server can add some valuable benefits for everyone. They can offer extra security options, new server features, and even unique games your users can play to stay entertained. Best of all, bots don't get tired, so they'll keep working to enhance your experience as long as you need them. The guide below will explain how you can add bots to your Discord server with minimal effort.

What is a bot exactly, and how are they beneficial?

A bot is a program that simulates human activity while carrying out a specific set of commands, typically with little to no user input. In other words, they're machines designed and coded to automate a particular task based on the user's needs. And as you might imagine, bots can keep running indefinitely until they're told to stop as needed, if at all. Since humans can get tired and make simple mistakes, relying on bots to do these often repetitive tasks is becoming popular across multiple industries worldwide.

In the case of Discord, bots are treated as actual members on your server, except they carry out whatever action they were designed to do instead. They appear on your Members list with other humans, making them a part of the Discord community, so to speak. There are thousands of bots on the web to choose from right now to benefit you and your Discord members. Some will constantly monitor your server for bad actors, while others can provide entertainment value, such as a text-based game.

How to enable bots on your Discord server

Your Discord server won't accept bot requests from other members unless they have Administrative or Manage Server permissions. However, say you just created a new server, you should be able to add bots already because you have Administrative privileges. If that's the case, you can skip the instructions below and move on to the next part about inviting bots. Of course, if you're looking to let other members freely add bots to your Discord server, you can check out the following steps:

Open the Discord app, then tap the hamburger menu on the left. You can also swipe the screen from right to left to open the same menu. Press the three-dot menu in the upper right and go to Settings. Scroll down to the User Management section and tap Roles. 3 Images Close Press the @everyone entry to continue. If you only want certain users to have the power to add bots, you'll need to hit the + button at the bottom and create your own custom role. Scroll down, then tap the Manage Server checkbox to enable the feature. When making a custom role, the Manage Server option must also be enabled before you continue. Then you can assign the new role to your selected users afterward. 3 Images Close Your Discord server is now ready to accept bot requests from other members at this point.

How to invite bots to your Discord server

With the Manage Server setting enabled for your other members, you'll now need a way to find bots and bring them over to your server. If you're ready to invite your first bot to your Discord server, you can do the following:

Visit the Top.gg official website, which is one of the best places to find Discord bots online. Scroll through or search until you find a bot you'd like to add to your server. To narrow your choices and make things easier, you can search by category type to find exactly what you're looking for. Tap the entry to view the main page for that bot, then you can hit the Invite button. Alternatively, you can just hit the Invite button directly from the bot list instead of going to its main page. If needed, log into your Discord account so you can access your server details. 3 Images Close Select your server under the Add to Server dropdown menu. Hit Continue, then you can grant all the proper permissions that the bot is requesting. Every permission should be checked by default, but feel free to revoke any you don't want the bot to use. Of course, some of its features may not work as intended without all the necessary permissions. Press the Authorize button to confirm and add the bot to your Discord server. 3 Images Close You'll need to tap the I am human box and complete the captcha test before you can continue. The Authorized message screen should pop up if everything goes as planned. If your Discord app notifications are on, you might also get a welcome message that mentions the new bot you just added.

3 Images

Close

How to access bots on your Discord server

Now that you've invited a bot to your Discord server, you'll need to know where to find it so you can interact with it. To access any bot you've added to your Discord server, you can check out the following steps:

Tap the notification popup about the bot if you got one; otherwise, just open the Discord app to your main channel. You should now notice a recently received message welcoming the new bot to your server. Tap the profile icon in the upper right or swipe the screen from left to right. Press the bot entry on the Members list to view its main page. Under the About Me section, it should have a chat command or website listed to start and configure the bot. 3 Images Close If it has a chat command, you can launch it directly by sending a message in any channel; otherwise, you'll have to go to its official dashboard page on the listed website. 3 Images Close

How to remove a bot from your Discord server

Sometimes you might want to remove a bot because you don't need it anymore, or it's not quite what you expected it to be. Regardless of why you want to get rid of a bot, it may not be entirely clear how you can go about doing this. In short, a bot is treated just like a regular user as they also appear on your Members list. To easily remove a bot from your Discord server, you can do the following:

Open the Discord app to the main screen. Tap the profile icon in the upper right or swipe the screen from left to right. Press on the bot you want to remove from your Discord server. Tap the Kick option to continue the removal process. 2 Images Close Since this is a bot, you don't need to bother with the Reason for Kick text box, so just hit Confirm to finish up here. 2 Images Close That specific bot will no longer have access to your Discord server unless you invite it again in the future.

Now that you have a good idea of how Discord bots work and why they can be so helpful, the possibilities are endless here. The Top.gg website has thousands of Discord server bots available, so you might be busy for a while. Add as many as you want to create the ultimate Discord server experience you didn't know you needed.