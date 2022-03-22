Mobile payments have become more popular than ever, especially since the pandemic. Unlike five or 10 years ago, it's hard to find somewhere that doesn't accept mobile payments. Apple and Samsung both have their own proprietary mobile payment services, but Google has its own service called Google Wallet. Google Wallet is available on all Android phones and our favorite Android Smartwatches.

Google Wallet used to be Google Pay, but now it's Google Wallet, and Google Pay is still a standalone app with different functionality. It's not confusing at all. The new Wallet app is more focused and user-friendly, so it makes it easier to add or remove cards from the app. Here's how to add or remove cards from Google Wallet.

Not all phones have the Google Wallet app preinstalled, so you may have to install it.

Set up Google Wallet

Before you can add a card to Google Wallet, you first have to set up your account.

Open the Google Wallet app. If you have more than one Google account on your phone, select which one you want to use with Google Wallet. You'll see a screen telling you about Google Wallet. To continue to the Google Wallet homescreen to add a card, tap the Add to Wallet button in the lower-right corner. 2 Images Close To learn more about Google Wallet and its features, click the Explore Wallet button in the lower-left corner. Close

Your Google Pay account is now set up, and you can add cards.

How to add a card to Google Wallet

Now that you've set up the Google Wallet app, it's time to add a card to start paying.

Launch the Google Wallet App. Tap the + Add to Wallet button in the lower-right corner. Select Payment card from the list of options. 2 Images Close Your phone turns on its camera to scan your card. Line up your card in the highlighted area on the screen. To enter the details yourself, tap the Enter details manually button at the bottom of the screen. Press the Save button at the bottom of the screen. Review the terms and conditions of adding your card and tap Accept. You may be asked to verify your payment method. Follow the listed instructions to do so.

Your card is now added and ready to be used to pay.

How to remove a card from Google Wallet

The process is simple if you received a new version of your card or decide to take a card off of Google Wallet.

Open the Google Wallet app, Navigate to the card you'd like to remove and tap it. 2 Images Close Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner and select Remove payment method. When the Remove payment method pop-up menu appears, tap the Remove button. 2 Images Close

Your card has now been removed and can no longer be used for mobile payments.

Tap to Pay Made Easy

Google Wallet may not have as much functionality as the Google Pay app, but it's a more streamlined way to make mobile payments. If you get a new card or lose a card, adding and removing cards is a quick and easy process. If you have a Samsung phone and want to give Google Wallet a try, it'll be helpful to disable Samsung Wallet or Samsung Pay.