If you're contemplating purchasing smart home devices, you may have noticed that some require a hub to function instead of connecting directly to Wi-Fi. This is a great way to avoid saturating your home router with too many devices. You'll also save energy, given that other protocols are often less power-hungry than Wi-Fi.

In most cases, dedicated IoT protocols also make smart home devices more responsive to commands, as these protocols use a dedicated low-latency protocol. One of the most popular ones on the market is Zigbee, which is used by Philips Hue and Ikea smart lights, Abode and Abode and Yale security products, and many other brands and products.

Before buying a new hub to control your smart home devices, did you know that most Eero routers can act as a Zigbee hub at no extra cost? If you have an Eero 6, Eero 6+, Eero PoE gateway, Eero PoE 6, Eero Pro 6E, or Eero Pro 6 router at home, you're in luck. You'll need just a few minutes to set up your new Zigbee devices.

Adding a Zigbee device to your Eero router

To perform this operation, you'll need to use the Eero and Alexa apps on your phone or tablet and have an Amazon account linked to both of them. Then, adding a Zigbee device is easy.

On your phone, open the Eero app. Tap on the Discover tab at the bottom of the screen. Close Tap Amazon Connected Home. If you haven't linked your Amazon account to Eero yet, you'll have to do so before moving to the next step. Tap Smart Home Hub. Tap Discover Zigbee devices. Tap Open Alexa app. 2 Images Close Follow the on-screen instructions to add your Zigbee device.

Using Alexa to control your devices

Once the process is complete, you'll be able to control your Zigbee device using the Alexa app, with your Eero router doubling as a smart home hub. Similarly, if you have Echo devices or Alexa-compatible speakers, you can use them to control your newly added devices without having to purchase an additional hub.

Future-proofing your smart home

Most smart home devices available today use either Wi-Fi or Zigbee to connect to the internet and interact with other devices. However, things are changing with Matter, which will gradually replace Zigbee and become the new standard IoT protocol. Since Matter uses a combination of Thread and Wi-Fi, you won't need a new smart home hub, as Eero routers come with a built-in Thread network, preventing you from having to buy additional hubs and devices.