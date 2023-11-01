Unlike the top budget Android phones, Google's apps and services aren't preinstalled on an iPhone or iPad. Google offers apps on the App Store, and its services work fine with the default iOS apps. You can easily access your Gmail messages, contacts, tasks, and more on your iPhone. As for checking your emails, you can use the default Mail app or set up your Google account in the Gmail app on your iPhone.

The default Mail app on iPhone supports Outlook, Gmail, Yahoo, AOL, and Microsoft Exchange. It's a go-to option for the most iPhone users. If you want a familiar Gmail experience on your iPhone, download the app from the App Store.

Set up a Gmail account in the Mail app

When you add your Gmail account in iOS Settings, you have the option to sync your Gmail emails, contacts, calendars, and notes with the default apps on your iPhone. Let's check it in action.

Go to Settings on your iPhone. Scroll to Mail. Select Accounts. 2 Images Close Tap Add Account. Select Google from the following menu. 2 Images Close Enter your Gmail ID. Tap Next. Enter your account password and tap Next. 2 Images Close If you set up two-factor authentication for your Google account, complete the verification. Upon a successful authentication, Gmail appears under the Accounts menu. Tap it. Turn on the toggle for Mail. You can also sync your Google contacts, calendars, and notes with the respective Apple apps. Close Launch the Mail app on your iPhone. Tap Mailboxes at the top. Find Gmail and tap it to expand. Check your Gmail inbox, draft, sent emails, junk, bin, and more. Tap Edit at the top and select the radio button beside Gmail. 2 Images Close Your Gmail inbox is just a tap away in the Mail app. Close

Set Gmail as the default account to compose new emails

If Gmail is your primary email address, set it as the default account to compose new emails.

Launch Settings and scroll to Mail. Scroll to Composing and select Default Account. Tap Gmail. 2 Images Close

Set signature for Gmail account in Mail

Do you frequently compose new emails using the Mail app? Set a signature for your Gmail account using the steps below.

Navigate to Settings and open Mail. Scroll to Signature. You can set a single signature for all your email accounts. Tap Per Account and type a specific signature for Gmail and other email accounts. 2 Images Close

Use a Gmail app on an iPhone

Gmail for iOS integrates neatly with other Google services like Meet, Chat, and Spaces. You can manage your emails, messages, groups, and video meetings like a pro in a single app.

Gmail for iPhone also supports home screen and lock screen widgets to access your new emails quickly. It also supports Gmail's AI features like Smart Reply and Smart Compose.

Download Gmail from the App Store. Launch Gmail, and it asks you to set up an email. Tap Google. Enter your Gmail address and password. 2 Images Close Authenticate your Google account and complete the setup. Check your Gmail emails from the Inbox menu. Tap the three horizontal lines at the top and check your Gmail labels and other inboxes. 2 Images Close

Activate Chat and Meet in Gmail for iPhone

Gmail supports Chat, Spaces, and Meet on iPhone. You don't need to install other apps to use these services.

Launch Gmail, tap the hamburger menu in the upper-left corner, and open Settings. Select Chat. Turn on the Chat toggle. Go back to Settings and select Meet. Turn on the Meet toggle. Go back to the Gmail home and check the Chat, Spaces, and Meet tabs at the bottom. 3 Images Close

Set Gmail as the default email app on iPhone

iOS lets you set any third-party email app as default on iPhone. If you want to ditch Mail in favor of Gmail to manage your emails, set the latter as the default email app.

Open Settings and scroll to Gmail. Select Default Mail App. Check the installed email apps on your iPhone. Select Gmail. 2 Images Close

You can now delete the default Mail app on your iPhone.

Check your Gmail messages on any device

You shouldn't worry about losing your Gmail messages when you switch from an Android phone to an iPhone. You can also explore third-party email apps like Outlook, Spark, Yahoo, and more to access your Gmail emails. If you are still in two minds about making a platform switch on your primary phone, check our dedicated guide to clear the confusion.