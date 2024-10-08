Verizon is one of the leading cellular phone retailers in the US, with millions of customers coast to coast. There are several reasons why you might pick the provider over its competitors. Perhaps it's the service or the chance to get a loyalty discount from the provider. Whether you bring your own device to Verizon or buy a new phone, activating a Verizon SIM is the first step to getting on the provider's network. Here's everything you need to know about the activation process.

Related How to activate a Cricket SIM Activate your Cricket SIM in a few simple steps

What is a SIM?

A SIM connects your mobile device to your carrier's network. You can access this through two forms. The first is a physical SIM card. It's a piece of plastic with a chip embedded into it that you insert into your device. The second version is an eSIM, which is built into your device. You can update this digitally when changing providers. While most newer devices have dual compatibility, some manufacturers are releasing devices that can only work with an eSIM, such as Apple with its iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Check which type of SIM is compatible with your device

Before you can activate your SIM, you need to know which type of SIM your device supports, allowing you to choose between an eSIM or a physical SIM card. Here's how to check this out on Android or iOS devices.

Check for compatibility on Apple devices

Go to Settings. Tap General. Click About. Close

Find out which SIM card your Google device supports

Open Settings. Select Network & Internet. Tap Mobile Network.

Check for compatibility on Samsung devices

Open Settings. Tap Connections. Select SIM card manager.

How to activate a physical Verizon SIM card

Activating a SIM card involves a couple of steps, which take place on your Verizon account online or by talking to a customer service representative over the phone. The process could also differ depending on the type of device you have.

General instructions for installing your SIM card

Insert the card, ensuring the gold contact touches the contacts on the SIM slot of your device. You can use the angled notch to help figure this out. If you get an error message, it generally means one of two things. Either you need to reposition your SIM card, or the card might not be compatible with the device you're using.

Activate your SIM over the phone

Have your information ready. This could include your SIM card number, SIM ID, ZIP code, and the type of device you have. Call 877-807-4646. Follow the prompts.

Activate a SIM online

Log in to My Verizon. Go to the Activate or Switch Device page. Select Activate a SIM. Select the line that needs to be activated. Follow the prompts and enter the requested information.

How to activate an eSIM

The process can differ depending on whether you're switching to Verizon as a new customer or adding a line to your existing account.

Activate an eSIM when switching to Verizon

Download the My Verizon app. Follow the instructions on the screen.

Add a line to an existing account

If you're getting a new device from Verizon, follow the instructions on the company's Add a Line page.

If you already have the device, use the My Verizon app by going to Shop > Bring your own device. Follow the prompts to complete the process.

Activate your SIM on a prepaid Verizon account

If you're a customer joining Verizon's prepaid service, here's how to get your SIM working.

Activate a SIM card

Insert your SIM card into the device and turn on the device. Follow these prompts if you choose to complete the process online. If you opt to do it over the phone, call 866-893-7723. Enter the requested information, including the SIM ID and ZIP code. Provide a payment method. You can give your credit card information or the PIN to your Verizon refill account. Note your phone number and Account Security Code. Restart your device. It may take up to 15 minutes for the service to activate. Connect to Wi-Fi and follow the instructions to finish setting up your device. You might be required to make a call to complete the SIM activation.

Activate an eSIM

Pick a plan. Verify you're in the US. Make a payment through Apple Pay, PayPal, or a US-based credit or debit card. Your eSIM is activated, and you'll have service for a month. You can continue service by adding funds to your account or enrolling in autopay.

Source: Verizon

Everything you need to know about SIM PINs

Activating a SIM or eSIM may require extra codes that function as safety measures. This includes the SIM pin. The code ensures unauthorized users don't use the SIM card. Verizon's default SIM pin is a four-digit code (1111). Change this to a code of your choice. The details below may differ depending on the version of the device you have.

Change the SIM PIN on an iPhone

Open Settings. Select Cellular. Tap the associated line. The location of this differs depending on whether you have multiple plans. If you do, find the appropriate line under SIMs. If not, the line is available under the Cellular Plans section. Select SIM PIN. Turn on the SIM PIN. Select Change PIN. Enter the default PIN and tap Done. Add your new PIN and select Done. Re-enter the new PIN. Select Done.

Change the SIM PIN on a Google Pixel device

Open Settings. Go to Security & Privacy. Select Change SIM PIN. Enter the temporary PIN of 1111 and tap OK. Enter the new SIM PIN and select OK. Re-enter the new PIN and tap OK.

Change the SIM PIN on a Samsung Galaxy device

Open Settings. Tap Biometrics and security. Select Other security settings. Select Change SIM card PIN. Enter the default PIN and tap OK. Add the new SIM PIN and select OK. Re-enter your new PIN and tap OK.

What's the Personal Unblocking Key (PUK)?

This code is an additional safety measure on top of the SIM PIN to prevent the theft of a SIM card. You'll need this code if you enter the wrong SIM PIN too many times.

Verizon permanently locks your SIM card if you enter the PUK incorrectly three times in a row, making the SIM unusable.

How to find the PUK

Sign in to My Verizon on a web browser. Select Account. Tap My devices. Select Device Overview. Select the associated number and tap Manage. Select PIN and Personal Unblocking Key. The default PUK displays.

What to do if you forget your new SIM PIN

Log in to My Verizon. Select Manage Devices. Choose the appropriate device. Go down to PIN and Personal Unblocking Key (PUK). You won't see your SIM PIN, but you can use the PUK to gain access.

Keeping your digits with Verizon

If you're coming to Verizon as a new customer, you don't have to get a new phone number from the provider. You can keep the digits associated with your old phone by porting them out. Whether you're coming from AT&T or Metro by T-Mobile, most carriers can complete the process.