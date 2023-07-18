Many of us don't use the standard screen settings on our smartphones and apps, adjusting the brightness as frequently as we toggle the vibrate and silent notification features. Grayscale is a good example of these screen customizations, overlaying a black-and-white filter over a mobile device's interface. Accessibility is important in mobile development, especially when it comes to visuals, so it's important to know about the less obvious options. Follow these steps to activate the grayscale filter on the best bargain phones from Android, Samsung, iOS, and Google Pixel.

What is Grayscale?

Grayscale is a filter that turns a screen's display to black and white. Most modern commercial software possesses this display option for individuals with color blindness and those with light sensitivity. These filters can be activated independently of other applications, so there's no need to cut down on your favorite games of choice.

Are there any downsides to using Grayscale?

Not at all. In some cases, the filter can mess with other blue light protective features on your mobile device, such as the eye comfort shield on Android devices, but nothing worse.

How to activate Grayscale on Android phones

The grayscale feature is less obvious than the standard brightness and night mode features on standard Android phones, but it's still easy to find and implement once you know where to go. Here's how to access the feature:

Find the settings app on your Android device and tap it to open the settings menu. Scroll down and tap Digital Wellbeing and parental controls. This opens the Digital Wellbeing menu. 2 Images Close Scroll down to Bedtime mode and tap Turn on. This activates the Grayscale filter. 2 Images Close

This function can be toggled on and off normally or set to a schedule of specific dates and times. To do this, tap Bedtime mode and tap Turn on as scheduled. This allows you to choose when this filter turns on and off automatically.

Alternatively, you can access a grayscale filter that can be toggled on the fly. Here's how:

Find the Settings feature on your Android device and tap it to open the Settings menu. Scroll down and tap Accessibility to open the Accessibility menu. 2 Images Close Tap Visibility enhancements to open the color adjustment options menu. 2 Images Close Scroll and tap down Grayscale. This activates the Grayscale filter. 2 Images Close Tap Color adjustment shortcut to add a small icon of a person in the lower-right corner of your screen, to the right of the back button. This shortcut lets you toggle the Grayscale filter whenever you like. 2 Images Close

This feature deactivates your eye comfort shield. It reactivates when Grayscale is turned off.

How to activate Grayscale on Samsung Galaxy phones

The grayscale feature is less obvious than the standard brightness and night mode features on traditional Samsung Galaxy phones, but it's still easy to find and implement once you know where to go. Grayscale is automatically selected here, so there's no need to worry about selecting the correct filter. Here's how to access the feature:

Navigate to your Settings application in the app library of your Samsung Galaxy device. Tap it to open the Settings menu. Scroll down to Modes & Routines. Tap it to open the Modes & Routines menu. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap the Sleep option to access the sleep options menu. 2 Images Close Tap Turn on automatically to activate the filter. 2 Images Close

This function can be toggled on and off normally or set to a schedule of specific dates and times. To do this, Tap Turn on automatically again. This allows you to choose when this filter turns on and off automatically.

Samsung phones also have a grayscale filter option with a more traditional on/off button. Here's how to activate it:

Backtrack to your Settings menu and tap Accessibility. This opens your device's accessibility options. 2 Images Close Tap Visibility enhancements. This opens your device's visibility customization settings. 2 Images Close Tap Color correction and make sure Grayscale is highlighted. Scroll up and toggle the Grayscale filter at will using the Color correction button. 2 Images Close

How to activate Grayscale on iOS phones

The grayscale feature is less obvious than the standard brightness and night mode features on standard iOS phones, but it's still easy to find and implement once you know where to go. Here's how to access the feature:

Navigate to the Settings feature on your iOS device. Tap it to open the Settings menu. Scroll down and tap Accessibility to open your device's Accessibility options. 2 Images Close Navigate to Display & Text Size. Tap it to open the Display and Text settings menu. 2 Images Close Tap Color Filters to open the screen filter menu for your device. 2 Images Close Tap Grayscale to activate the Grayscale screen filter. 2 Images Close

iPhones also have a feature where color filters can be set to activate by pressing the device's power button three times consecutively. If that sounds interesting, read on.

Follow the steps above (Color Filters doesn't need to be checked). Make sure that Grayscale is your selected screen filter for when it is turned on. Go back to the Accessibility options menu and tap Accessibility Shortcuts. This takes you to your device's shortcut options. 2 Images Close On the Accessibility Shortcuts menu, tap Color Filters so that it has a checkmark next to it. This turns on the Grayscale filter to be remotely activated and deactivated at any time by pressing your iPhone's power button three times consecutively. 2 Images Close

How to activate Grayscale on Google Pixel phones

The Grayscale feature is less obvious than the standard brightness and night mode features on standard Google Pixel phones, but it's still easy to use and similar to the Android setting requirements. Here's how to access the feature:

Open the Settings application on your Google Pixel device. Navigate to Digital Wellbeing & parental controls. Tap it to open your device's Digital Wellbeing options. 2 Images Close Navigate to the Bedtime mode option. Tap it to access the Bedtime mode settings. 2 Images Close Scroll down and tap Customize. 2 Images Close Tap Screen options at bedtime. Tap Grayscale to activate the filter. 2 Images Close

This function can be toggled on and off normally or set to a schedule of specific dates and times. To do this, tap Bedtime routine. This allows you to choose when this filter turns on and off automatically.

There is also a setting that provides a more traditional on/off switch for your Grayscale filter. This option skips preset timing settings and allows the filter to be toggled at will or left on permanently with ease. Here's how:

Backtrack to your Accessibility options menu. Tap Color and Motion to open your device's color settings. 2 Images Close Navigate to Color correction. Tap it to open the Color correction settings menu. Scroll down and tap Grayscale. 2 Images Close Scroll up and tap the Use color correction option to toggle the Grayscale filter. 2 Images Close

Give your eyes a rest

While it won't be to everyone's tastes, the Grayscale screen filter is a nifty tool if you want something easier on your retina. The filter is ideal for winding down in the evening, eliminating unnecessary strain on the eyes before sleep, which can be handy for the best gaming phones from Android. The best coloration for those with severe color blindness is black and white, so this feature is also important for those who struggle with excessive coloration on their mobile devices. You can still enjoy the best apps around with the bonus of eye comfort.