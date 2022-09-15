eSim cards haven't become mainstream yet, but thanks to Apple removing the SIM card slot from the iPhone 14, physical SIM cards are likely seeing their last days. While none of the Android manufacturers have followed suit, it's possible to activate and use an eSIM on all the major U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile). All the best Android phones are compatible with eSIM, so read on if you're ready for the switch.

This guide walks you through activating an eSIM on the three major U.S. carriers. We also show you how to download your new eSIM to your Android phone. If you're unsure what an eSIM is, read our comparison of the types of SIM cards.

How to activate an eSIM on Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile

After purchasing an eSIM plan, you'll need to activate your eSIM. Here's how it's done on each of the three major carriers. After activating your eSIM, you'll then download it to your Android phone.

Despite their growing popularity, eSIMs are not widely advertised by carriers. While the following instructions work, you may encounter issues when activating your eSIM. In this case, contact your carrier's customer support or head to a physical store to complete your activation.

How to activate an eSIM on Verizon

There are two ways to activate an eSIM on Verizon:

Use the My Verizon app to activate your eSIM. You can use this whether you're bringing your own device or switching to an eSIM on an existing one.

Contact Verizon's customer support at (800) 922-0204 to activate your eSIM.

How to activate an eSIM on AT&T

Sign in to your AT&T account. Click My devices. Find your device and click Manage. Click Options & settings. Select Get a new eSIM. Follow the prompts to complete your eSIM setup.

How to activate an eSIM on T-Mobile

Sign in to your T-Mobile account. Find your device, and select the phone number. Enter your EID number. Scan the QR code. Close

How to download your eSIM to your Android phone

After activating your eSIM, it's time to download it to your Android phone. Make sure you meet the following criteria before beginning:

Your device is connected to a Wi-Fi network

You received an email from your carrier with a QR activation code.

You'll need to enter your Android phone's settings to activate your device. This is in a slightly different location for each device. We included instructions for a Google Pixel 6 running Android 13, but the steps should be similar for all Android devices.

Open Settings. Tap Network & Internet. 2 Images Close Tap the plus button next to SIMs. Don't tap the SIMs button to activate your eSIM. Tap Download a SIM instead at the bottom of your screen. 2 Images Close Tap Next. Scan your QR code. 2 Images Close Once your code has been confirmed, tap Done to complete your eSIM activation.

Is an eSIM the right decision for you?

eSIMs offer numerous advantages over regular SIM cards, but the inability to switch out a physical card is a drawback for some people. But if you don't care about what kind of SIM card you have, check out our roundup of the best prepaid phone plans to save a few extra dollars on your phone bill.