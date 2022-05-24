Even in our modern age of smartphones, traditional passwords are still problematic since they're the weakest link in the security chain. Not much can be done about this for the time being; however, utilizing a password manager to keep our passwords safe is a step in the right direction. You can easily manage the passwords saved to your Google account with just a few quick taps when using the Chrome browser. The guide below will cover where to find your saved passwords in Chrome for Android and desktop versions.

How to access your passwords in Google Chrome on Android

Open the Chrome app, then tap the three-dot menu in the upper right. Go to Settings and tap the Passwords section. You can find all the passwords saved to your Google account as you scroll down. 3 Images Close Once you find an account you want to view the password, tap it once to head to the Edit Password screen. Tap the copy icon to save it into the clipboard for pasting elsewhere or the eye icon to reveal the password for that account. You can also tap the trash bin icon in the upper right to remove the saved credentials for that account if needed. Enter your PIN or biometrics to confirm your choice. 3 Images Close Tap the back arrow or the Done button to return to the main Passwords page.

There you have it. You can access all the stored passwords on Google Chrome. Of course, you can also access your information on desktop as well.

How to access your passwords in Google Chrome on desktop

Open the Chrome browser, then tap the three-dot menu in the upper right. On the left side of the screen, click Autofill and go to the Passwords section. You can find all the passwords saved to your Google account as you scroll down. Once you find an account you want to view the password, click the three-dot menu on the right for more options. You can choose to copy the password for pasting elsewhere, edit your account credentials, or even remove it if needed. You can also click the eye icon on the left to reveal the current password for that account. Enter your PIN, password, or biometrics to confirm your choice.

And that's all there is to it. You can access all the passwords stored in Google Chrome right on your desktop.

Should you use the On-device encryption feature for your passwords?

You may have noticed the On-device encryption feature and might be wondering what it was about. Enabling this option allows you to lock down the saved passwords on your Google account by using a unique security key. Once the feature is set up, you'll need to sign in with your Google account from the security key device. You'd then have complete control over your passwords at that point; however, it can also be risky business. You could potentially lose access to them if you accidentally misplaced the key, so be extra careful here.

This feature is entirely optional and is likely only to be used by a select group of users anyway. The average person probably wouldn't want to risk losing all their saved passwords because the unique security key went missing at some point. Of course, the simple fact that the option is there to begin with means Google is getting even more serious about account security. For those who want to literally take their passwords into their own hands, the On-device encryption feature should be a very appealing choice.

Keep an eye on your passwords

Now that you know how to view your saved passwords for Chrome on Android and desktop, you can always return to them whenever necessary. Knowing how to manage them is helpful since you'll likely be adding more passwords to your Google account over time. And don't forget to occasionally use the Check passwords feature to see if any passwords have been affected by a third-party data breach. And if you want to move on from Chrome, other browsers are capable of storing passwords as well.

