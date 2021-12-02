There’s no official iCloud app for Android, but that doesn’t mean you can’t access your files and photos from your Android device. Sure, it won’t be as seamless as accessing them from an Apple product, but a situation may arise where you need to venture outside of the walled garden and access your data from an Android phone or tablet. Here’s how to get it done.

Access your data via the iCloud website

Getting to your personal iCloud data from an Android device is as easy as opening the iCloud website in your browser.

Image Gallery (2 Images) Expand Expand

Close

Go to icloud.com in your browser. Log in with your Apple ID and password. You will be asked for a six-digit code for two-factor authentication. Check your iPhone, MacBook, or iPad for a prompt asking you to verify the login. Select Allow and then enter the six-digit code on your Android device. If the Android device you're using is one you intend to use for this purpose again, select Trust so you won't have to enter the verification code next time. Don't do this on a device you don't own. You'll now be taken to your iCloud account. Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand Close

However, as Apple mentions on this support page, there are a few caveats to accessing your iCloud data from non-Apple devices.

iCloud features available on Android devices

iCloud works best when you’re on an iPad or Mac. There, you can access all of your data, including your photos, notes, mail, contacts, and your iWork documents from Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. However, if you use iCloud via the web on Android, you can only access the following things:

Photos

iCloud Drive

Notes

Mail

Reminders

Find My iPhone

So you can easily access important documents stored in your iCloud drive, browse through your Photos camera roll, and even locate a lost iPhone using the Find My app. Notes are known to be a bit wonky in practice, but at least they're there too.

Unfortunately, your calendar, contacts, and work docs cannot be accessed this way — at least not officially.

If you are switching from iPhone to Android, you will need to take the contacts you had stored in your iPhone over to your Android device. But accessing iCloud.com from the mobile browser will be of no help, unfortunately. There are a few apps on the Google Playstore that will let you accomplish this task, but it’s much more reliable to take the long route here and use a computer.

Open icloud.com in a browser tab on your PC or Mac. Select Contacts. Select the contacts you want to copy by holding the Shift key and highlighting them. Click on the Gear icon at the bottom left corner and select Export vCard and it'll be saved to your computer. Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand Close Transfer this file to your Android device, either with a USB cable, via Bluetooth, or using a cloud storage service such as Google Drive. Open the Contacts app on your Android device. Go to the app's Settings and select Import. Choose to import contacts from .vcf file. Image Gallery (1 Images) Expand Close Select the vCard file you transferred to your storage and it will import the contacts you copied from iCloud.

Accessing your iCloud data on Android isn't the best experience, but at least it is possible to get to some of your stuff via the iCloud website. Hopefully, this helps you get to what you need.

Google Chat tries out a new interface on phones with bottom bar tweak Every bit of screen real estate counts

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email