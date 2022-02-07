Getting a good deal is always exciting, no matter what you've bought. Google has decided it wants to get in on providing this endorphin rush while also promoting some lesser known games and apps through the new Offers tab in the Google Play Store. This tab is meant to provide discounts on apps, games, in-app items, movies, and books while also providing some for free. Let's take a look at how to find and take advantage of these offers.

How to access and redeem offers in the Google Play Store

Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device. In the bottom row of options, select the Offers option. You should now see a page with offers for in-app items and discounts on items and apps. Scroll down to the section titled Games on sale. Scroll until you find apps whose sale price is listed as $0.00.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

There you have it—that's how to access the free app offers on the Google Play Store. These offers sometimes will come with an expiration date, so scoop them up while they're here.

Google's old-school navigation drawer for Messages is now available for some beta users Along with Photos integration for avoiding MMS

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email