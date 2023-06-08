The dark web is that part of the internet that is not accessible using traditional web browsers and search engines. Access to the dark web is typically achieved using specialized software, such as The Onion Router (Tor), a browser based on Firefox. We have a dedicated guide about the Tor browser. At a basic level, this tool and those like it route internet traffic through a series of servers, making it difficult to trace users' identities or locations.

Just a word of warning before you venture into the dark web. While you can find interesting websites there, the dark web is a primarily unregulated place where hackers lurk about, selling and buying malware tools and services. It's often best to purchase goods from traditional sites.

What can I find on the dark web?

The dark web is a part of the internet that is full of mystery and intrigue. It contains many hidden treasures and activities that are not accessible through regular browsers and search engines. Despite the presence of illegal marketplaces and the trading of sensitive information, the dark web also offers a place for anonymous communication, social networks, and lawful content. Here are certain things commonly found on the dark web.

While often used interchangeably, the dark web and the deep web are not the same. Traditional search engines, like Google, Bing, and DuckDuckGo, do not index them. However, while dark web websites need special software to access, that is not the case for deep websites. These are locked behind login screens, unlinked pages, or paywalls.

Dark web marketplaces

The dark web has long been synonymous with illicit trade, encompassing a range of disturbing activities, including the sale of illegal drugs. Marketplaces reminiscent of regular e-commerce websites, including the infamous Silk Road, thrive within its hidden corners. These platforms require specialized software for access and rely on cryptocurrencies for transactions. On the dark web, alongside drugs, firearms, and counterfeit currency, you can find stolen data that's sourced from various data breaches, hacking tools, and even the chilling availability of hitmen or hackers for hire. The anonymous nature of the dark web also attracts criminals engaged in heinous activities such as distributing child pornography.

Moreover, the dark web serves as a marketplace for cybercriminals involved in phishing schemes, the distribution of ransomware, and the trade of antivirus-evading tools, posing additional threats to individuals and organizations. These malicious actors exploit the anonymity the dark web provides to develop and distribute sophisticated malware that bypasses traditional antivirus protection. As a result, individuals and organizations face heightened risks of falling victim to scams, data breaches, and financial loss. Law enforcement agencies globally face significant challenges in combating this wide array of criminal activity within the dark web's hidden realm, necessitating enhanced cybersecurity measures and collaborative efforts to mitigate the evolving threats.

Dark web forums and communities

Dark web forums and communities serve as virtual meeting places where people with similar interests can discuss various topics, including web content and web pages, without the scrutiny of authorities. These communities, which include private social media platforms, allow like-minded individuals to connect, collaborate, and share information freely and anonymously.

These online platforms cover a range of subjects, including hacking, privacy advocacy, political activism, and more. Some forums offer tutorials and share knowledge about hacking or cybercrime, while others provide support networks for whistleblowers or individuals seeking refuge from oppressive regimes. The dark web's anonymity provides a unique space for individuals to engage in discussions and share web content, including hidden or restricted web pages, that may be inaccessible or censored elsewhere.

While some discussions and content on the dark web may be legal and driven by genuine interests, the same anonymity also facilitates the exchange of illegal and harmful materials, making it a complex and controversial environment to navigate.

Whistleblowing and journalism on the dark web

The dark web, along with platforms available on the clear web like SecureDrop, GlobaLeaks, and Freenet, provides a sanctuary for whistleblowers and journalists seeking to expose misconduct or share sensitive information while remaining anonymous. These platforms offer secure channels for people to share documents and communicate confidentially with journalists. These anonymous communication methods help whistleblowers to come forward without fear of retaliation, which can lead to the exposure of corruption, human rights violations, and other forms of wrongdoing.

A word on cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, are preferred on the dark web due to their ability to offer anonymity and decentralization, which are not available with traditional forms of currency. Although transactions made with cryptocurrencies are recorded on a public ledger called the blockchain, the identity of the sender and receiver remains undisclosed. Transactions are linked with a public key, which is a distinctive identifier that does not disclose personal information.

This anonymity has made cryptocurrencies attractive to those engaging in illegal activities on the dark web, such as drug trafficking, money laundering, and the sale of stolen goods. At the same time, law enforcement agencies face a challenge in tracking the flow of funds and identifying individuals involved in illegal activities due to the decentralized nature of cryptocurrency. While some exchanges and wallet providers have implemented policies to combat illegal activities and comply with regulations, this is not always the case on the dark web. As a result, there have been efforts to regulate cryptocurrencies and increase transparency in their use, but this remains a complex issue.

How to access the dark web

You can access the dark web using specialized browsers, such as the Tor Browser, developed by the Tor Project, and I2P. Both are available on Linux, Windows, and Android devices. By installing either of these browsers and connecting to the I2P or the Tor network, you can access the hidden services of the dark web. While there are similarities between these two browsers, it's important to note their main difference: Tor operates on a centralized network, while I2P functions through a decentralized network architecture.

Once you've installed and connected these tools to their respective networks, you are ready to surf the dark web. To do so, obtain the web addresses of the websites you wish to visit. There are specialized directories and search engines designed for the dark web that can help you in this quest. One notable example is Ahmia, a popular search engine tailored specifically for searching dark web content. Additionally, word-of-mouth recommendations and forums within the dark web community provide valuable insights and suggestions for interesting websites to explore. Another widely known resource is the Hidden Wiki, a website that compiles links to various dark web resources, acting as a directory of sorts.

How can I stay safe on the dark web?

Since you can only access this hidden part of the internet using dark web browsers, you will have more protections than if you were browsing the surface web. However, the dark web comes with unique challenges, including frequent scams, so taking extra precautions is important.

Things you can do to protect your privacy and security while surfing darknet sites include:

Be cautious of links. Don't click them unless you can ascertain they are safe.

Practice good OPSEC (Operational Security) and be mindful of the information you share online or with others on the dark web. Avoid divulging personal data, credit cards, or sensitive information that could compromise your anonymity.

Do not access dark websites from public hotspots in places like cafés, airports, and libraries. These networks are often vulnerable to third-party attacks, as they are typically unsecured or have inadequate security measures. Hackers may target these networks to monitor internet traffic, so it's important to be cautious when using them.

Use two-factor authentication (2FA) whenever possible, but only on trusted sites, and use burner phones or 2FA apps not associated with your real identity.

Use a VPN, but be cautious of the implications and consider the specific configurations. While VPNs can add an extra layer of security to your browsing and conceal your real IP address, they typically introduce additional traffic patterns and metadata that could be used to de-anonymize your Tor/I2P traffic. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully configure your VPN settings and nodes to optimize your security and privacy while accessing the dark web.

Keep your software updated, including your operating system, web browser, and security software, with the latest patches and updates. This helps safeguard against known vulnerabilities that cybercriminals could exploit.

Use strong, unique passwords to increase the security of your dark web accounts. Avoid using the same password on different platforms. You can also use a password manager to store and manage your passwords safely.

Good luck exploring the dark web

You should now be equipped with the tools and knowledge necessary to surf the dark web. Remember that accessing it is not legal in every country, so check your local regulations before doing so.

