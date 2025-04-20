Working from home sounds convenient because you don't have to commute and can be flexible with your time. These pros come with distractions that hamper productivity. It was hard to stay focused when I first started working from home. Over time, I transformed my room into a personal space where I can comfortably work without distractions.

Modern-day smart home devices are sophisticated enough to help you stay focused, but most people barely take advantage of them. With the right settings, automation, and voice control, you can tailor your home workplace to your habits and preferences. Here are practical ways your smart home can help you minimize distractions and stay productive while you work.

5 Automate lighting to match your workday

Smart lights can set the mood for productivity

People often overlook the impact the lighting in your room has on staying focused. I configured my Nanoleaf Aurora light panels to mimic daylight when I work at night, as it stops me from feeling sleepy or tired. If you work during the day, start your mornings with crisp, white light to signal your brain that it's time to engage in deep work. Past noon, warmer tones help you stay focused without causing eye strain. As your workday winds down, opt for softer lighting to signal your brain to start relaxing.

Smart lights from brands like Philips Hue, Nanoleaf, and LIFX seamlessly integrate with calendars and productivity apps to automatically change the lighting based on your daily schedule. You won't waste time deciding what lighting you want or making manual adjustments, allowing you to stay focused on your tasks. A dynamic lighting environment that's finely tuned to your needs improves your productivity while working from home.

4 Ambient sounds to mask distracting noises

Smart speakers can play ambient sounds to help you concentrate