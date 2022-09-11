We've made a lot of progress in science and technology, but we're far from stopping or changing the course of natural calamities like hurricanes, forest fires, tornadoes, and flash floods. What we can do is anticipate them and mitigate their impact. Your phone is a handy tool that you can use to prepare for emergency weather events. Here are some tips on how you can use your phone to prepare for inclement weather.

At the bare minimum, having a great weather app can save you from getting drenched in the rain and prepare you for upcoming storms. There are a bunch of great ones to choose from–we've made a list of the best weather apps. But remember that these apps get their data from different sources, so their accuracy can vary slightly across regions; it's best to them out beforehand.

It's also a great idea to tune into your local weather station on TV or radio, as they can offer localized alerts and recommendations that are more helpful than alerts sent by a regular weather app. If you want to catch these channels on your Android, check out Local Now or Pluto TV.

Now let's dive deeper into how you can prepare for specific weather events.

How to prepare for fire season

Scan and store copies of all essential documents such as ownership certificates, insurance plans, medical records, and identification documents on your phone using Adobe Scan or the stock camera app. Store copies of all these documents locally on your phone, and also make sure to upload them to a cloud storage service such as Google Drive.

Document your loved ones and all the valuables you own because you might have to convince your insurance provider that you didn't burn the kitchen while cooking pasta.

Please keep all your electronics charged, and it's always a great idea to have power banks.

Note all important numbers on your phone, including that of your healthcare providers, local Office of Emergency Management, nearby hospitals, and insurance companies.

It's never a bad idea to teach kids and the elderly how to call emergency services in the case that they need to step up and take charge.

How to prepare for tornado season

Tornadoes move quickly, and you may not have much time to prepare, so keeping the weather alerts on is essential. While some apps already provide radar charts where red and purple patches really drive home the message of bad weather, you might want to try apps like MyRadar Weather Radar or RadarScope ($9.99) if your choice of weather app lacks them.

If you happen to stand in the way of a tornado, find the nearest FEMA shelter using the app or by texting "Shelter *YOUR ZIP CODE*" (e.g., Shelter 27710) to 43362.

Keep the number of your healthcare provider saved on your phone if you fall sick and need medical attention.

How to prepare for hurricane season

Hurricanes can be devastating, but there's usually enough time to prepare before they hit. You should first document all necessary papers, insurance policies, and identification information, save these images on your phone and upload them to a cloud backup service like Google Photos or Microsoft OneDrive.

It's a great idea to buy protection that will prevent your tech from being damaged by water–scroll down for a recommendation that fits the bill.

In cases where you might have to evacuate your house and move to a safer place, you can identify nearby shelters using the FEMA app.

Hurricanes can cause power outages, so it's always a good idea to download books, games, movies, or anything that can keep you going when the lights go out.

How to prepare for winter weather

Snowstorms can prevent you from heading out for days, so it's always a great idea to stock up on games, movies, and books on your phone/tablet/laptop in case the power goes out.

Even though you might not intend to use your old electronics, keeping them charged is always a good idea. You can use your old laptop to power your phone or tablet.

Since it could be days before electricity is restored, you should try to reduce your battery consumption. Here are a few tips on how you can do that: Switch on power-saving mode on your phone and switch off GPS, Bluetooth, and mobile data when not in use. Keep phone brightness at the minimum and reduce the screen timeout setting to the absolute least. Don't keep any apps open in the background, as they'll consume more battery. Cold temperatures can drain your battery, so it's recommended to keep your phone in a warm place. Keeping it in your pocket is better than keeping it on your desk since your body temperature will help prevent battery drain to some extent.



Useful weather and emergency apps

Apart from the apps mentioned above, here are a few others that are certainly handy to have during emergency events.

First Aid: American Red Cross

The First Aid app from the ARC is a one-stop shop for all your first aid needs. There's a possibility that you might have to deal with a medical emergency, and this app will guide you through the steps you need to follow to avoid any untoward event. The American Red Cross also has dedicated apps for weather events like hurricanes and tornadoes, but you're better off using their help webpage, which has a better interface and isn't as clunky.

Zello PTT Walkie Talkie

Zello is a long-range walkie-talkie app that can be useful in an emergency weather situation as it works on a proprietary low-latency push-to-talk protocol that can make do even with a 2G connection. It offers live voice, alerts, text messages, and locations, and you can even create private or public channels that can prove to be a boon during relief efforts.

Life360

When the weather gets bad, it's only natural to worry about the safety and well-being of your family and friends. Life360 lets you keep tabs on their locations using GPS, so you know where to find them. It also offers additional features like messaging and crash detection alerts.

FEMA

The Federal Emergency Management Agency app sends emergency alerts for up to five custom locations–handy if your family and friends are spread across the country. It also has a lot of safety tips and resources to help before, during, and after severe weather events, and can help locate FEMA shelters and local disaster recovery centers.

Mobile accessories for emergency weather

Everything you've read so far won't help much if your phone conks off or doesn't have any juice remaining. To ensure that your phone's up and running when you need it the most, here are a few gadgets and accessories you should consider buying.

Waterproof Pouch

Not all phones are made to stand elements of nature, and even those that are can fail after a long dip. The last thing you want during bad weather is a dead phone. To prevent such situations, get this waterproof case that will protect your phone from damage without hampering usability.

Buy on Amazon

Rugged Powerbank

You should be prepared for electricity cuts in case of storms or tornadoes. This rugged power bank is a dependable fallback, with its large 20,000mAh capacity, flashlight, and ability to charge up to four devices simultaneously. It's also assuring to know that it's IPX5 water-resistant and can charge with the solar panel on its back.

Buy on Amazon

Portable Power Station

While a power bank is a great appliance to rely on, it indeed can't run a lot of gadgets and not for long enough. If you live in an area that has frequent power outages, a portable power station like the Jackery Explorer 300 is a convenient appliance to rely on. It boasts a 293Wh battery, has USB ports, a couple of wall outlets, and even a car outlet to run small appliances. You can also hook it up with a solar panel (not included) to charge it.

Buy on Amazon