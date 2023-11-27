Smartphone addiction is a harsh phrase for describing how we interact with a tool that we all rely on for getting our everyday stuff done. But it becomes a problem when you start finding it hard to put your phone down and lose yourself in an endless feed of reels, which mimics a slot machine, promising imminent gratification. A lot of phone makers these days have built-in solutions like Digital Wellbeing and Zen Mode to keep this behavior in check and help you live in the moment instead of staring at a slab of glass. Some users even resort to switching to a dumbphone entirely, which is far too extreme a solution. I found myself on the other end of the spectrum, as strapping another device to my wrist helped cut down my screen time, and I’m not complaining.

Smartphone fair use

My phone is at the center of everything I do online — it lets me make payments, order groceries, find my way on unknown roads, control my smart appliances, and whatnot. That smartphone in your pocket is an indispensable tool, without which, a lot of your daily routines will break.

A tool is typically what you reach out for when you need it, but smartphones are far more intelligent than a hammer. They have this superpower called notifications that can call on you to pick up the phone and check what the buzz is about. Pair that with social media and gaming apps that want to scoop a larger chunk of your time by triggering dopamine rushes, and poof, an hour has gone by doing some random, utterly purposeless things on the phone without you even realizing it. I know I’m not alone in this boat.

But that still doesn’t mean the technology — your smartphone — itself is to blame; how we use the device is what actually matters more. Android Police’s former Editor-in-Chief David Ruddock rightly pointed out that smartphone overuse often stems from other underlying psychological difficulties, be it anxiety, loneliness, or procrastination. While I don’t claim to be an expert on the subject, I’ve been dealing with one of these hurdles. And from my observations and learnings, I can say that it is crucial to regulate smartphone use while making sure it isn’t turning into a craving.

An occasional digital detox is a sound option where you refrain from using the phone for anything unimportant or disable some distracting apps during the weekend. But this only goes so far, and you’re back to using your phone full-time without restrictions unless you’ve firmly made up your mind.

I find myself in a very unusual spot here. As someone who covers smartphones for a living, my phone usage falls somewhere between what you’ll consider reasonable and addiction. I have at least three phones lying on my desk at all times (including the one that has my SIM cards in it) for different purposes ranging from keeping track of Android 14 betas to writing reviews. Especially for reviews, I often need to use the phone extensively to get to the nitty-gritty of all its aspects. Work aside, my personal smartphone use is utilitarian along with a couple of hours of social media. However, I tend to eagerly pick up my phone as soon as a notification arrives and then end up spending no less than half an hour on things that could easily be put off until later, and that’s where my smartwatch comes into play.

More screens, less screen time

It's fair to assume that reducing screen time wouldn’t ideally mean adding more screens to the mix. But it’s the literal opposite that worked in my case. I recently got back to using my Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic more often than earlier when it’d help me only during workouts. I started strapping it on while working and when spending time with my family. I prefer to leave my phone behind when I don’t need it, say when I go out biking or at the dinner table. But the slightest chance of missing an important notification or a call means that I have to lug the phone around wherever I go.

It is an antidote to my unhealthy curiosity of checking who the notification is from and if I can ignore it until I have more time on my hands.

The smartwatch fixes that part of my hassle and even saves me from unsolicited distractions such as spam calls. It is an antidote to my unhealthy curiosity of checking who the notification is from and if I can ignore it until I have more time on my hands — after all cute cat videos sure are funny but they don’t need my immediate attention (don’t tell my friends I said that). On the other hand, a work email or something more critical like a family emergency needs to be attended to promptly.

So, instead of reaching out for the phone each time the lock screen lights up with a vague app icon, leading me to wonder what the message is about, I now simply glance at it on my watch. And there isn’t much else to do on that tiny smartwatch display anyway to keep me occupied for more than a few seconds. And more importantly, it has given me the luxury of leaving my phone in my room while I am chatting or watching a TV show with my family at the end of the day.

It has given me the luxury of leaving my phone in my room while I am chatting or watching a TV show with my family at the end of the day.

Ever since I started using my smartwatch again a couple of weeks ago, I’ve saved a ton of time with significantly lower social media use. It has helped me minimize unnecessary distractions and makes it easy to filter what is important at the moment without relying on my phone. And you can replicate that for yourself with just about any of the best smartwatches available for Android phones — even many cheap and basic fitness trackers can easily relay phone notifications to your wrist.

Another system that I’ve been maintaining for a few years is a lean notification setup, all thanks to Android’s categorized, granular app notification controls. No app on my phone (or the watch, for that matter) is allowed to send me promotional notifications at all; an online ordering app can only send me order updates while my social media apps have permission to send me only important updates, like direct messages. This keeps the notification drawer clutter-free and organized, so a notification I’ve received is in most cases worth my attention and needs to be addressed, even if most of these can still wait a few minutes or even hours.

A change of heart I’m appreciating

Smartwatches are something I’ve never appreciated wearing. While smartphones are already a big energy drain, the metrics overload from the smartwatch hasn’t been my cup of tea (it still isn’t), and I wholeheartedly side with my friend Prakhar Khanna’s take on smartwatches published on Digital Trends. I love my analog watches — I have a pair of them and alternate between them based on my outfit and mood. I prefer them over my smartwatch and will continue to rock these timeless timepieces while stepping out — and flaunt them while I'm at it.

Take a step back to identify what’s working against you and regulate your smartphone usage accordingly, because fighting against technology with extreme measures is nothing but futile.

But despite that, I cannot overlook the positive impact the Galaxy Watch has had on my work routine and personal time. I now pick up the phone less often for personal use and don’t need to carry it around the house. In my book, that’s a huge win. This arrangement has worked out well for me but may not sit well with you. Maybe the various Digital Wellbeing tools could be of help, or removing a particular app could do the trick. The best approach is to take a step back to identify what’s working against you and regulate your smartphone usage accordingly, because fighting against technology with extreme measures is nothing but futile.