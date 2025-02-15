Advertisements are a necessary nuisance. They help businesses grow and gain exposure. They enable websites to exist. That is why services like Facebook, Google, and YouTube operate free of charge. Yet, nobody likes ads except those who profit from them. They distract us, eat away our time, and try to lure us into buying things we don’t need. They drain batteries and eat up processing power, hurting the performance of even the best Android phones.

Many services let us skip ads in exchange for a monthly fee. One is Netflix, and its cheapest ad-free plan costs $18 per month. However, I’ve been curious if one could take this concept to the extreme, at least hypothetically. How much would it cost to see no ads anywhere for a month?

What counts as an advertisement?

The list is longer than you might think

To answer the question of the title, we have to define what an ad is. When you drive by a promotional billboard, see a banner on a website, or get a sponsored link in Google search results, that’s an ad. However, some forms of advertisement are more subtle, and while we don’t always actively process them in our brains, they impact our buying decisions. These include product placements in media like movies, music videos, and YouTube content. Depending on who you ask, the packaging of products, the badges on cars, and the brand names printed on our electronics also count.

Because the definition of an advertisement is up for interpretation, some estimates claim that we’re targeted by thousands of ads per day. However, others are conservative. Marketing experts at The Drum say the number could be closer to 100. In any case, it varies from person to person, and the number of ads one can recall is lower.

For this article, I decided to stick to digital adverts. Early into my research, I realized how difficult, if not impossible, it would be to put an average monetary value to replace the non-digital ads around us. With virtual ads, on the other hand, this seemed achievable, so I started digging.

How much would it cost to see no ads online?

Better hide your wallet

Many online services offer ad-free subscription tiers, making it easier to find the answer. YouTube Premium costs $14 per month (and it’s still worth it). Spotify, the audio streaming service with most US subscribers, charges $12 monthly for a Premium account. Netflix, the most popular streaming platform for movies and shows in the US, wants $18 for an ad-free subscription. That’s $44 total, assuming these services cover your audio and video streaming needs.

Ad-free social media

Social network platforms are no strangers to paid subscriptions either. Ad-free Facebook and Instagram subscriptions cost €6 a month ($6.20), though that offer is only available in Europe. Reddit Premium costs $6 a month. Snapchat and X (formerly Twitter) charge more to go ad-free: $15 and $22, respectively. An ad-free TikTok plan is not available but was once considered and tested at $5 per month. That’s a total of $60.40 for seeing no ads in the top five social media apps in the US.

Ad-free web browsing

Other types of online advertisements we cannot skip. Most notably, Google places ads in Search results and other services, a business model that generated revenue of $198 billion in 2024 (via Statista). One estimate states that Google got 3.209 billion unique visits in September 2024. Judging by these numbers, Google could make about $5.14 each month per user.

Many popular websites rely primarily on ads to pay the bills. However, ad-free subscriptions are gaining traction as an alternative revenue stream. For example, an Android Police Premium subscription is $6 a month. Some publications charge less, and others charge more. If you have half a dozen favorite websites, you could be looking at $36 a month for an ad-free experience.

Ad-free gaming

Most mobile games are free to play, relying on advertisements and in-game purchases to make money. Also, many let you remove the ads forever for a dollar or two. Since the price of ad-free gaming depends on how many games you own, it’s hard to come up with a monthly price.

Still, the closest thing we have to an estimate is the Google Play Pass subscription fee. It’s $4.99 per month. While it doesn’t include the full Play Store catalog, it has over 1,000 games you can play ad-free. Still, one might argue that Google Play Pass is a bad deal since most games are free to play.

And the grand total is …

Probably more than you want to pay

According to my not-at-all scientific estimations, it may cost at least $150 per month to see no online ads while enjoying the modern web and its many spoils. I want to stress that it’s a rough number that may vary depending on multiple factors, including your location, app usage, and time spent online. Also, it doesn’t consider ads from streaming sticks, in messaging services, and product placements in videos. Nonetheless, I think it’s close enough to let me bring up a question. If there was a hypothetical $150-per-month subscription to clear all virtual ads you see, would you sign up?

Would you spend this much to hide online ads?

I probably won’t, and I guess most people wouldn’t either. Some may not be able to afford the cost, and others can’t justify the price because they don’t get enough from those apps. Still, according to a recent survey, about a third of Americans pay over $100 monthly for subscriptions, and most respondents across all generations felt they were overspending. This highlights the importance of advertising for the internet to function.

Ads can be annoying, but they make indispensable internet services available to everyone with access to the web. How we communicate, stay informed, and entertain ourselves depends on ads. If we’re not ready to pay up, we’ll have to live with them.